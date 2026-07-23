AAP sarpanch killed after being run over by car twice in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

An AAP sarpanch was allegedly run over by a car and then attacked with sharp-edged weapons in a parking brawl outside his house in Anandgarh village of Hoshiarpur late Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Satpal Singh, 55. A case has been registered, and several suspects detained. His family members and eyewitnesses said that the incident took place when around 15-20 men allegedly parked two cars and several motorcycles outside Satpal’s house. An argument broke out and the situation soon escalated when the men allegedly attacked the sarpanch with sharp-edged weapons when he came outside to intervene.

Satpal’s son Rahul said that when his father was attacked with swords. “When my father caught hold of a weapon to defend himself, the accused drove him. They reversed the vehicles and ran him over again. When they saw that my father was still breathing, they got out of the cars and attacked him again with khandas (sharp-edged weapons),” he said, adding that the accused fled once other family members came out of the house.