Punjab: AAP warns of protests if ‘tainted’ ministers are inducted into cabinet

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday threatened to launch a state-wide agitation against the Congress government if “tainted former ministers” were inducted into the cabinet by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, said that Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Rana Gurjit Singh have faced allegations of corruption in the past and there were reports that both would be made ministers in the new government.

“Rana Gurjit had to resign as a minister because the media conclusively proved his role in irregularities associated with the sand mining auction. It is also known that a Rs 10,000 crore scam in the sale of crops took place under the watch of former food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. If both these names are included in the new cabinet, then we will launch an agitation in the state,” Cheema said.

The LoP also accused state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu of being the ‘super CM’ of the state. “We have all seen how Sidhu was going around putting his arm around Channi, trying to show as if he is the real CM. We have also seen how the party high command is treating Channi by summoning him to the New Delhi darbar of Rahul Gandhi every night,” Cheema said.

The AAP leader alleged that former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was forced out of office because of non-performance. “The Congress will not be able to fulfil any of its promises in the next three months before the model code of conduct is imposed, if this is how the party is going to appoint ministers and stifle the CM,” he said.

Cheema advised the CM to shrug off the shadow of Sidhu. “You have become the CM because of the Constitution of the country, because of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Not because of some person. You are more educated than Sidhu. Do what you want to do and do not listen to super CM,” Cheema said.