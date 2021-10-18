Punjab: AAP protests against surging prices

The AAP’s Chandigarh unit on Sunday took out a rally across the city against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, gas, vegetables and pulses, and also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A large number of AAP volunteers were present in this rally that was led by general secretary Vijaypal Singh.

Singh said that the general public has been troubled due to skyrocketing prices of diesel, petrol, gas cylinders and food items under the BJP government.

He alleged that about eight years ago, the BJP had gained power by misleading the people by raising the slogan of Bahut Hui Mehangayi Ki Maar, Ab ki Baar Modi Sarkar. Besides, it was also promised to bring back good days, but nothing happened other than inflation, which is at its peak today.

The AAP leader said that until inflation is controlled, the AAP will continue to pressure the Central government.

He said that the Modi-led government was formed at the centre by making numerous false promises on many other important issues, including inflation, but it has failed to deliver on all fronts.