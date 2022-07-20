Punjab AAP MPs protest Kejriwal’s visa denial, Opp says ‘classic case of slavery’

Opposition parties in Punjab on Tuesday criticised AAP Rajya Sabha MPs from the state for protesting against the issue of visa denial to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

They said that instead of raising issues concerning Punjab, the representatives are protesting outside Parliament as their party chief was declined visa to Singapore.

“It is a betrayal of Punjab’s interests. AAP MP’s representing Punjab are ignoring the larger issues such as the claim of the state over Chandigarh, the centralisation of Panjab University, Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) project, farmers’ problems and introduction of Agnipath scheme that will reduce state’s representation in the Army from 7.8 per cent to 2 percent,” Congress MLA from Qadian and leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa said on Tuesday.

Bathinda MP and former Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the AAP MPs from Punjab are “acting like bonded slaves of Kejriwal by holding repeated protests in Parliament to highlight the delay in giving permission to their boss to visit Singapore”.

In a written statement, Harsimrat said it was “shocking that the AAP MPs of Punjab were expressing solidarity with the failed Delhi Model but were refusing to hold any protest against allotment of land to Haryana in Chandigarh. Similarly AAP MPs have chosen to remain quiet on Haryana’s conspiracy to rob Punjab of its river waters through the SYL canal besides failing to protest against the proposal to convert Panjab University into a central varsity”.

Bajwa also wrote stating, “AAP MP’s seem to have also ignored the loss of representation in BBMB [Bahkhra Beas Management Board], price rise, inflation and its damage to the economy, youth unemployment and even the attack on freedom of speech and expression by banning the music of Sidhu Moosewala. Instead of raising these issues, they seem to be overzealous in promoting the agenda of the AAP supremo.”

He added, “Though there is no harm in following the party line but not at the cost of the interests and concerns of the people they represent. This issue could have been better left to the agenda of the Delhi AAP MPs. The people of Punjab now feel disenchanted and cheated by the misplaced priorities of their Rajya Sabha representatives,” Bajwa added.

Harsimrat, terming the conduct of the AAP MPs as “a classic case of pure slavery”, said, “Earlier, we have witnessed the signing of a purported Knowledge Sharing Agreement between the Punjab and Delhi governments that effectively gave charge of 16 departments in Punjab to the Delhi government. We have also witnessed the formation of an Advisory Board that made party MP Raghav Chadha a super chief minister.”