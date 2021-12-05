Punjab: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann alleges he was offered money, Union cabinet berth to join BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MP and Punjab president of the party Bhagwant Mann on Sunday alleged that a senior BJP leader had offered him money and a Union cabinet berth in a bid to poach him.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann also alleged that the BJP was trying to woo many AAP MLAs in Punjab and similar allurements had been made to them too.

“I was approached by a very senior BJP leader who asked me what amount of money I would take to join the BJP. He also said that since I was the lone MP of the AAP, my joining the BJP will not attract anti-defection law and I will be offered a cabinet berth of my choice at the Centre,” Mann said.

The two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur in Punjab also said that he declined the offer saying that he was “on a mission and not commission”. He said he had brought up the AAP in Punjab through blood and sweat and that he would not abandon the party.

“The BJP has no stature in Punjab. Its leaders are not allowed to even enter the villages due to the three farm laws that it enacted and which resulted in the death of more than 700 farmers. No one who has the future of Punjab on his mind will join a party which caused the death of so many people in Lakhimpur Kheri,” he said.

Mann said that further revelations would be made later this evening during a press conference in Delhi by Punjab co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha. “Our MLAs and office-bearers have also been approached by the BJP. The press conference will reveal more facts,” he said.

When asked to name the BJP leader who made him the offer to join the party, Mann said that he would do so in due course. “The BJP has been doing this in other states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Meghalaya. They think they can do this in Punjab too. They claim to have broken up Congress also. These are very bad signs in a democracy if parties are seeking to be broken through money power,” he said.