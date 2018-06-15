Punjab AAP MLAs meet Governor, complain about Delhi L-G

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been sitting on dharna at the LG’s office for three days. (Express photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been sitting on dharna at the LG’s office for three days. (Express photo)

A delegation of AAP MLAs form Punjab, led by Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Thursday met state’s Governor V P Singh Badnore and submitted a memorandum condemning the “biased attitude” of Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, towards the Delhi government.

The memorandum said it appeared that the L-G was bent upon pushing CM Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers to the brink.

Speaking to mediapersons, Khaira said the state unit of AAP and its legislators fully supported the demands, including full statehood for Delhi, of Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues. “We have requested the Governor of Punjab to forward copies of the memorandum to the L-G to stop maltreatment being meted out to Kejriwal and his ministers and to the Centre (Home department) to intervene in the matter and get it resolved.

