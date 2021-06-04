Punjab: AAP MLAs gherao Capt’s home to protest decision to give jobs to sons of Cong MLAs

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) MLAs and leaders on Thursday gheraoed the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in protest against the state government’s decision to appoint sons of two Congress MLAs.

The Punjab government is in the process of appointing party MLAs Rakesh Pandey and Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa’s sons as Tehsildar and DSP, respectively.

Protesting and raising slogans against the Captain government, the AAP leaders said: “The CM had promised to give Ghar-Ghar Rozgar to the people of Punjab holding Sri Gutka Sahib in his hand before the 2017 elections and now he was fulfilling the promise of Ghar-Ghar Rozgar by giving government jobs to the sons and daughters of the Congress leaders, while the sons and daughters of the common people of Punjab were being humiliated in the name of job fairs.”

AAP MLAs Principal Budhram, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Jai Kishan Singh Rodi, Amarjit Singh Sandoa, Youth Wing co-president Anmol Gagan Mann, party’s state treasurer Neena Mittal, were part of the protest.

The AAP leaders said that the Amarinder government had earlier given MP Ravneet Bittu’s brother the post of DSP, and now Bajwa’s son has been recommended for appointment as DSP, Pandey’s son has been recommended for appointment as tehsildar, while Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid’s sons has been recommended for appointment in the AG’s office, which is “highly reprehensible”.

They said that the family members of Shaheed Udham Singh, who laid his life for the country, were forced to work for wages. “The Captain government did not take the essence of this patriotic family, but the sons of Congress MLAs are being given big jobs. Those children, whose billionaire father has become MLA, Captain Amarinder Singh sees such children as needy,” they added.

The AAP leaders asked how many government jobs had been given to sons and daughters from ordinary families killed in terrorist attacks and fake encounters: “What jobs have been given to the families of the martyrs of Behbal Kalan-Kotkapura firing?”