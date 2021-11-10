Punjab: AAP MLA quits party, to join Congress today

AAP MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby, who resigned from the party, will be joining Congress in presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in Chandigarh Wednesday.

Both Channi and Sidhu would be addressing a press conference at 4 pm to induct her into the party fold. She had resigned from AAP Tuesday midnight and had tweeted her resignation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and state AAP chief Bhagwant Mann.

Sources said Ruby had been in touch with Congress for a couple of months and wanted to change her constituency fearing anti-incumbency. Congress was not agreeing to that. But with AAP taking a senior Congress leader Raman Behal from Gurdaspur into party fold two days ago, Congress decided to take her.

She is a sitting MLA from Bathinda Rural, an SC reserved constituency. It remains to be seen whether she would be given a ticket from Bathinda Rural or some other constituency.

With her induction in the party, Congress wants to convey a message that if AAP takes their non-MLAs, they will target their MLAs in return. But leaders within Congress feel they had exchanged an SC candidate with a Hindu leader and the party should have stopped Behal from leaving.