Punjab: AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa’s father swears by son, denies extortion charge

Kabal Singh, father of AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa, at their village house Friday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Kabal Singh, father of AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa, at their village house Friday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Kabal Singh, father of AAP MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa, on Friday refuted allegations that his son wanted money from Ajwinder Singh, the man who attacked him at the Harsa Bela sand mine on Thursday.

Kabal Singh said it was a conspiracy against his son to defame him.

“My son worked hard to reach this position. He started off as a taxi driver from Noorpur Bedi in 1997 and then moved to Delhi in 1998 where he expanded the business and bought 14 taxis. He returned to Punjab in 2015 and then got a ticket from AAP,” Kabal Singh said about his son.

Asked about the attack on his son, Kabal Singh said the main accused Ajwinder Singh had called Sandoa earlier this week and asked him to visit the site on the banks of Sutlej river where the incident took place.

“Some political parties could be behind the entire conspiracy as my son was fighting against illegal mining mafia. People used to call and tell him where illegal mining was going on,” the father said.

Asked about Sandoa’s business and his political career, Kabal Singh said that after returning to Punjab from Delhi, Sandoa was living at a rented house in Ropar. He said the family decided to build a new house for themselves in their village because it was cheaper to live in a village.

The family shifted to the village sometime last year. Sandoa was already an MLA by then.

“We started construction around eight months ago. We hired five to six contractors so that our house could be completed soon. Some work is still pending. We needed a new house as people used to come to meet us,” Kabal Singh told The Indian Express.

Asked about Sandoa’s income, Kabal Singh said he drew a good salary and also had savings from his old business. Sandha shut his taxi business after becoming an MLA.

As per Sandoa’s election affidavit, moveable assets owned by him, his wife, two sons and mother, were worth Rs 82,55, 348. Of these, the vehicles owned by him as part of his taxi business are worth more than Rs 69 lakh. The immoveable assets in his name and wife’s name are worth Rs 23 lakh while his liabilities are Rs 32,41,490.

Kabal Singh said they had four acres of land.

Responding to allegation by the family members of Ajwinder Singh that they were supporting Sandoa financially, Kabal Singh said there were a number of people who supported Sandoa but that did not mean he was asking them for money.

“My son had to sell four to five taxis during elections. Many people helped him. The entire fund was for the elections. They are now levelling false allegations. We demand an impartial inquiry in the issue,” Kabal Singh said.

Dilbagh Singh, former sarpanch of Sandoa village, said everyone knew illegal mining was going on Harsha Bela.

Meanwhile, family members of Ajwinder Singh said they would lodge a police complaint against the MLA. Ajwinder’s aunt Joginder Kaur alleged that some crusher owners went to Chandigarh along with Ajwinder around a month ago and met Sandoa and gave Rs 5 lakh to him.

Ajwinder Singh, who is still on the run, also had two armed guards as he received a threat from the gangster Dilpreet Singh Dahan around a year ago. In 2014, some unidentified men had fired at Ajwinder’s car parked outside his house.

The other three accused, Manjeet Singh, Amarjeet Singh and Joginder Singh, were remanded to four-day police

custody on Friday.

