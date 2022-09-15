Punjab: AAP minister demands judicial probe by SC judge into ‘Operation Lotus’ by BJP

Amid Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) allegations against BJP of trying to topple the Punjab government by poaching its MLAs, finance minister Harpal Cheema Thursday demanded a judicial probe into ‘Operation Lotus’ by a Supreme Court judge.

Addressing the media here, Cheema said, “Not only Punjab, BJP indulged in poaching in other states like Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam. In all these states where the Operation Lotus took place should also be a part of investigation.”

He was reacting to BJP leaders’ meeting with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit demanding a probe into AAP allegations against BJP.

Cheema refused to give names of the BJP leaders against whom they had submitted an evidence to the police after which an FIR was registered by the Punjab Police Wednesday. “We have got the FIR registered. We will make the names public only after a thorough investigation is done. If we give out the names now, the Opposition will distort the facts.”

He also took a dig at Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and said both the parties are questioning AAP instead of questioning the BJP. “Both the parties are asking AAP for evidence to support their claim although Congress is facing defections in Goa which itself is a proof,” Cheema said.

“But they (Congress) did not say anything against the BJP because their party president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are facing probes by the ED and the CBI. That is why the Congress did not open its mouth and others kept hitting at AAP seeking evidence,” said Cheema.

He added that he wants to ask Congress and SAD if they have lost faith in democracy because when BJP is “murdering it” then neither of the parties are opposing it. He said he can understand SAD’s reason to defend BJP as they have been alliance partners before. “SAD leader Bikram Majithia had been working as a spokesperson of BJP,” Cheema said.

Cheema claimed AAP is the only party in which MLAs are not selling themselves. “BJP tried Operation Lotus in Delhi and now in Punjab. But it failed at both the places,” he said.