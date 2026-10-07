Punjab AAP leader ‘duped’ by ‘fake PCS officer’ wife; 6 booked, probe on

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An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district was allegedly duped by his wife, whom he married in February after she introduced herself as a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer posted in Jalandhar.
However, over six months after their wedding, the AAP leader claimed in a police complaint that his wife was not a PCS officer and that she had lied to him.
He alleged that his wife lied about her age, and that she has a teenage son from her previous marriage.
The complainant, AAP leader Amrinder Singh, 33, from Mandofal village, alleged, “She falsely claimed that she was posted as an ADC in Mohali. She had created a fake Instagram ID, introducing herself as a PCS officer, with the caption: ‘Serving the nation is not a post, it’s a purpose.’”
Amrinder, an advocate by profession, is the market committee chairman of Sirhind and zila parishad member of Fatehgarh Sahib. He has served the AAP, Punjab, as a joint secretary and was among the founding members of the AAP in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Based on his complaint, police on Monday booked Amrinder’s Manwinder Kaur and five other members of her family, including brother Tarlochan Singh, mother Varinderjit Kaur, cousin Narinder Singh, sister-in-law Rupinder Kaur (Tarlochan’s wife) and former sarpanch Surinder Singh Rana — residents of Sur Singh village in Tarn Taran district — under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 336 (3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and 340 (2) (using a forged document) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Fatehgarh Sahib police station.
According to the FIR, Amrinder, in his statement, told police that both families had met at Hansali Sahib, and their wedding was fixed. He said that Manwinder and her family claimed that she was a PCS officer, with a posting in Jalandhar. He said that the bride had claimed that she was posted as PCS (executive) in Jalandhar. He further said that Manwinder had also claimed that her parents had died, but later he got to know that her mother was alive.
Amrinder said that Manwinder’s family had claimed that she was 34 years old, and that their wedding was solemnised at Hansali Sahib on February 10.
According to the FIR, Amrinder said that after the wedding, Manwinder would often go out, claiming that she was going to her duty. Amrinder said, “When I asked her about her current posting, she said that she was posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner in Mohali, but had been suspended due to some reasons.”
“When I asked her to provide more details so that I could help her. I asked Manwinder to provide me with a copy of her suspension order, but she did not,” Amrinder said, alleging: “On August 27, she left the house with 14 tolas of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash.”
He further said, “When I repeatedly asked her for a copy of the suspension order, she sent me a document on WhatsApp in September. According to the document, she was posted as the ADC, Mohali, in April 2022. However, the document was found to be forged later.”
Amrinder said that after getting suspicious, he started his investigation and found that Manwinder had never cleared the PCS, nor was she ever posted as an ADC in Mohali or Jalandhar. “I found that Manwinder was 46 years old and not 34, and that she was not unmarried as claimed. Manwinder has an 18-year-old son, whom she hid.”
Fatehgarh SSP Shubham Aggarwal said, “A probe has been initiated. The opposite party will be called to record their statement. Further proceedings will be done accordingly. The complainant’s allegations are yet to be verified.”
Amrinder did not respond to repeated calls and messages.
An AAP worker from Fatehgarh Sahib said, “We had attended their wedding; Amrinder was really happy. It’s shocking that it ended this way.”
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