Punjab AAP leader ‘duped’ by ‘fake PCS officer’ wife; 6 booked, probe on

Amrinder, an advocate by profession, is the market committee chairman of Sirhind and zila parishad member of Fatehgarh Sahib.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district was allegedly duped by his wife, whom he married in February after she introduced herself as a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer posted in Jalandhar.

However, over six months after their wedding, the AAP leader claimed in a police complaint that his wife was not a PCS officer and that she had lied to him.

He alleged that his wife lied about her age, and that she has a teenage son from her previous marriage.

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The complainant, AAP leader Amrinder Singh, 33, from Mandofal village, alleged, “She falsely claimed that she was posted as an ADC in Mohali. She had created a fake Instagram ID, introducing herself as a PCS officer, with the caption: ‘Serving the nation is not a post, it’s a purpose.’”