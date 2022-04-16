AAP announces 300 units of free electricity in Punjab from July 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has announced 300 units of free power to domestic consumers from July 1 onwards.

While a formal announcement by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is awaited anytime Saturday, the day he completes one month in office, the AAP government has inserted advertisements in newspapers stating that the free power benefit would be rolled out from July 1 onwards.

Free power of 300 units was the first guarantee of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the electorate of Punjab in June 2021. This promise was similar to a scheme implemented by his government in New Delhi. Prior to this, Punjab’s consumers were getting the costliest power in the country.

The Punjab government plans to follow the Delhi pattern to roll out this benefit, under which consumption of up to 300 units per month will be free. Those who consume more than 300 units will have to pay.

The scheme is the biggest announcement made by the AAP government since it was elected to power in March.

Of the 73.80 lakh domestic consumers in the state, nearly 62.25 lakh will benefit from it.

A decision to implement the scheme was taken during a recent meeting between Kejriwal and Punjab officials in New Delhi. However, it was decided to first raise the issue with the state cabinet. While the agenda had been fixed, it was at the last minute that it was decided to announce the scheme on April 16.

By rolling out the scheme from July 1, the Punjab government is expected to save around Rs 2,000 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal.

Annually, the government’s bill is expected to cross Rs 5,500 crore.

In Punjab, farmers get free power worth Rs 6,000 crore per annum. Domestic consumers get a subsidy of Rs 4,000 crore. These domestic consumers include 21.83 lakh SC/BC/BPL families. Those with a load of up to 7 KW are given electricity at Rs 1.19 per unit.

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had slashed electricity prices by Rs 3 per unit last November. He had said the first 100 units of power would be charged at Rs 1.19 per unit for all domestic consumers. Earlier, it was Rs 4.19 per unit. After that, consumption between 100 and 300 units was billed at Rs 4 per unit instead of Rs 7. The charge for consumption higher than 300 units was Rs 5.76 per unit as against the earlier rate of Rs 8.76 per unit. The AAP government had retained the changes made in tariff by Channi in its first tariff order issued recently.