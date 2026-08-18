Why Punjab AAP government is in a catch-22 situation on DA dues
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state government to release pending DA and Dearness Relief (DR) dues to employees and pensioners, rejecting the argument that financial constraints alone can justify withholding inflation linked benefits.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s direction to the Punjab government to clear the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) has put the Aam Aadmi party dispensation in a peculiar situation. While employees and pensioners are pressing for immediate payment of arrears accumulated over more than three years, the government is staring at a huge financial liability at a time when its finances are already under pressure.
What has the High Court directed the Punjab government to do?
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state government to release pending DA and Dearness Relief (DR) dues to employees and pensioners, rejecting the argument that financial constraints alone can justify withholding inflation linked benefits. The court held that inflation affects all employees equally and that DA cannot be selectively denied to state employees and pensioners while being granted to certain categories of government personnel.
The court has asked the government to comply with its directions and submit a compliance report by August 31. The order has increased pressure on the state government, which now has to decide whether to implement the direction or challenge it before the Supreme Court.
What is the catch-22 situation for the government?
The government is caught between two difficult choices. If it challenges the high court order in the Supreme Court, the Opposition is likely to use it politically, accusing the government of delaying payment of legitimate dues of employees and pensioners. On the other hand, if it does not appeal and fails to comply with the High Court direction by August 31, it risks facing contempt proceedings. For the AAP government, which has a large government workforce dependent on salaries and pensions, the issue has become both a financial and political challenge ahead of 2027 Assembly elections.
What has the government said after the HC order?
It has said that fixation of DA is a sovereign policy decision of the State and warned that implementation of the order would significantly constrain its finances. “Punjab already bears the highest salary and pension burden among major Indian states. Implementation of the judgment is expected to further increase this burden, reducing the fiscal space available for capital and developmental expenditure,” the government had said in a statement.
It added that the higher DA rate paid by the Central government cannot be superimposed on Punjab’s existing pay structure as the two are based on different salary frameworks. “The employees have historically received salaries substantially higher than their Central government counterparts, with employees in several cadres drawing 30% to 70% higher pay under Punjab’s pay structure. Despite providing Dearness Allowance (DA) at 42%, compared to the Central Government’s 60%, Punjab employees in many categories continue to receive higher aggregate monthly salaries because of the state’s higher pay scales.
What are the government’s financial constraints?
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The biggest challenge before the government is the financial burden involved. The liability of clearing the pending DA is estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore. Once arrears are added, the burden rises to nearly Rs 25,000 crore. The government’s argument before the High Court has been that DA revision and payment are policy decisions linked to the state’s financial capacity and cannot be treated as an automatic obligation similar to the Centre’s decisions. Punjab already has a high committed expenditure burden, with salaries, pensions and interest payments consuming a significant portion of its revenue. The government has also recently spent around Rs 3,000 crore towards its financial assistance scheme for women, adding to the burden. The government had been hoping for relief from the High Court on the issue. With the court refusing to accept financial constraints as a reason for indefinitely withholding DA, the state is now considering approaching the Supreme Court.
How much DA is pending and who will benefit?
The Punjab government has not released six instalments of DA, amounting to a total of 18 per cent, since January 2023. The pending DA affects around 3 lakh serving government employees and nearly 3.25 lakh pensioners. Apart from releasing the enhanced DA, the government will also have to clear arrears accumulated over the period. The state government had earlier announced a plan to clear DA dues in instalments, 36 instalments for serving employees and 42 instalments for pensioners.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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