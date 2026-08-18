Why Punjab AAP government is in a catch-22 situation on DA dues

The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s direction to the Punjab government to clear the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) has put the Aam Aadmi party dispensation in a peculiar situation. While employees and pensioners are pressing for immediate payment of arrears accumulated over more than three years, the government is staring at a huge financial liability at a time when its finances are already under pressure.

What has the High Court directed the Punjab government to do?

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state government to release pending DA and Dearness Relief (DR) dues to employees and pensioners, rejecting the argument that financial constraints alone can justify withholding inflation linked benefits. The court held that inflation affects all employees equally and that DA cannot be selectively denied to state employees and pensioners while being granted to certain categories of government personnel.

The court has asked the government to comply with its directions and submit a compliance report by August 31. The order has increased pressure on the state government, which now has to decide whether to implement the direction or challenge it before the Supreme Court.

What is the catch-22 situation for the government?

The government is caught between two difficult choices. If it challenges the high court order in the Supreme Court, the Opposition is likely to use it politically, accusing the government of delaying payment of legitimate dues of employees and pensioners. On the other hand, if it does not appeal and fails to comply with the High Court direction by August 31, it risks facing contempt proceedings. For the AAP government, which has a large government workforce dependent on salaries and pensions, the issue has become both a financial and political challenge ahead of 2027 Assembly elections.

What has the government said after the HC order?

It has said that fixation of DA is a sovereign policy decision of the State and warned that implementation of the order would significantly constrain its finances. “Punjab already bears the highest salary and pension burden among major Indian states. Implementation of the judgment is expected to further increase this burden, reducing the fiscal space available for capital and developmental expenditure,” the government had said in a statement.

It added that the higher DA rate paid by the Central government cannot be superimposed on Punjab’s existing pay structure as the two are based on different salary frameworks. “The employees have historically received salaries substantially higher than their Central government counterparts, with employees in several cadres drawing 30% to 70% higher pay under Punjab’s pay structure. Despite providing Dearness Allowance (DA) at 42%, compared to the Central Government’s 60%, Punjab employees in many categories continue to receive higher aggregate monthly salaries because of the state’s higher pay scales.

What are the government’s financial constraints?

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The biggest challenge before the government is the financial burden involved. The liability of clearing the pending DA is estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore. Once arrears are added, the burden rises to nearly Rs 25,000 crore. The government’s argument before the High Court has been that DA revision and payment are policy decisions linked to the state’s financial capacity and cannot be treated as an automatic obligation similar to the Centre’s decisions. Punjab already has a high committed expenditure burden, with salaries, pensions and interest payments consuming a significant portion of its revenue. The government has also recently spent around Rs 3,000 crore towards its financial assistance scheme for women, adding to the burden. The government had been hoping for relief from the High Court on the issue. With the court refusing to accept financial constraints as a reason for indefinitely withholding DA, the state is now considering approaching the Supreme Court.

How much DA is pending and who will benefit?

The Punjab government has not released six instalments of DA, amounting to a total of 18 per cent, since January 2023. The pending DA affects around 3 lakh serving government employees and nearly 3.25 lakh pensioners. Apart from releasing the enhanced DA, the government will also have to clear arrears accumulated over the period. The state government had earlier announced a plan to clear DA dues in instalments, 36 instalments for serving employees and 42 instalments for pensioners.