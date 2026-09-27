Corridors of Power | AAP’s ‘little Lutyens’, Kang’s ‘gospel’, night on floor for IAS officers

Chandigarh’s Sector 39 was never an ordinary address. The plush government bungalows with sprawling lawns have always been allotted to ministers and cabinet-rank officials. But lately, with several AAP leaders from the national capital occupying these premises, it has begun to look like a “little Lutyens Delhi” in Punjab.

Until now, the growing Delhi footprint in Punjab’s governance was mostly discussed in hushed tones in political and bureaucratic circles. Then came the Enforcement Directorate (ED) search at bungalow number 926, linked to Punjab AAP co-in-charge Satyendar Jain. And suddenly, the whispers turned into a political storm. The raid has once again spotlighted the presence and role of Delhi AAP leaders in Punjab.

Malvinder Kang’s ‘gospel’ on GMADA

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang may not have expected his words to return so quickly to the corridors of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). Only a few weeks ago, Kang described the authority as a “den of corruption” and alleged that it had become a centre of looting. He was speaking as an AAP MP, not an Opposition leader. Then came the Enforcement Directorate. The agency’s marathon search of the GMADA offices has now put the spotlight firmly on the allegations Kang had raised. The Opposition has its own interpretation of the raids, while the government has its own explanation. ED, meanwhile, is busy with its investigation.

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But for Kang, there is an awkward political coincidence here. He had spoken about GMADA when few expected the matter to become such a major talking point. ED arrived soon after. The timing became a footnote.

A night on the floor for IAS officers

IAS officers posted in Punjab’s housing department got an unexpected taste of the common man’s life when they found themselves spending several hours on mattresses spread on the floor of the GMADA office. The mattresses were brought in from a nearby gurdwara after the officers were detained during an ED search for 50 hours.

The officers, caught between the AAP government and the central investigating agency, had little choice but to wait it out. The AAP then approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court with a habeas corpus plea, alleging that the officers had been illegally detained. The court appointed a warrant officer to check. The IAS officers had a different story. They told the warrant officer that they had not been illegally detained. Certainly, caught between the devil and the deep sea. BJP’s new ground game

The AAP MPs who have crossed over to the BJP are not waiting for the election bugle to start making their presence felt in Punjab. They are expected to hit the ground soon, particularly as the Assembly elections draw closer. However, they are still holding their horses and waiting for the code of conduct. An insider says there is a sense of unease within the group about possible action by the Vigilance Bureau. “AAP can do anything,” is how the apprehension is being described.

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The MPs, meanwhile, appear keen to remain visible and keep political activity going. After all, switching sides not just changes the party flag but also evokes reactions from the mother party. With the Opposition BJP preparing for a statewide contest and the AAP keen to retain power, the former MPs of the ruling party have little time to lose.