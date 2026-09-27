Corridors of Power | AAP’s ‘little Lutyens’, Kang’s ‘gospel’, night on floor for IAS officers

The footprint of the AAP’s Delhi leadership in Punjab has come under renewed political focus following an ED search linked to Satyendar Jain.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 27, 2026 02:27 PM IST
'Unexplained 27-month delay': Ex-minister Satyendar Jain gets bail in Delhi Jal Board corruption caseAAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (File Image)
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Chandigarh’s Sector 39 was never an ordinary address. The plush government bungalows with sprawling lawns have always been allotted to ministers and cabinet-rank officials. But lately, with several AAP leaders from the national capital occupying these premises, it has begun to look like a “little Lutyens Delhi” in Punjab.

Until now, the growing Delhi footprint in Punjab’s governance was mostly discussed in hushed tones in political and bureaucratic circles. Then came the Enforcement Directorate (ED) search at bungalow number 926, linked to Punjab AAP co-in-charge Satyendar Jain. And suddenly, the whispers turned into a political storm. The raid has once again spotlighted the presence and role of Delhi AAP leaders in Punjab.

Malvinder Kang’s ‘gospel’ on GMADA

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang may not have expected his words to return so quickly to the corridors of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). Only a few weeks ago, Kang described the authority as a “den of corruption” and alleged that it had become a centre of looting. He was speaking as an AAP MP, not an Opposition leader. Then came the Enforcement Directorate. The agency’s marathon search of the GMADA offices has now put the spotlight firmly on the allegations Kang had raised. The Opposition has its own interpretation of the raids, while the government has its own explanation. ED, meanwhile, is busy with its investigation.

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But for Kang, there is an awkward political coincidence here. He had spoken about GMADA when few expected the matter to become such a major talking point. ED arrived soon after. The timing became a footnote.

A night on the floor for IAS officers

IAS officers posted in Punjab’s housing department got an unexpected taste of the common man’s life when they found themselves spending several hours on mattresses spread on the floor of the GMADA office. The mattresses were brought in from a nearby gurdwara after the officers were detained during an ED search for 50 hours.

Also Read | 50-hour Mohali raid, 8 officers confined: ED’s clue search against AAP leaders

The officers, caught between the AAP government and the central investigating agency, had little choice but to wait it out. The AAP then approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court with a habeas corpus plea, alleging that the officers had been illegally detained. The court appointed a warrant officer to check. The IAS officers had a different story. They told the warrant officer that they had not been illegally detained. Certainly, caught between the devil and the deep sea. BJP’s new ground game

The AAP MPs who have crossed over to the BJP are not waiting for the election bugle to start making their presence felt in Punjab. They are expected to hit the ground soon, particularly as the Assembly elections draw closer. However, they are still holding their horses and waiting for the code of conduct. An insider says there is a sense of unease within the group about possible action by the Vigilance Bureau. “AAP can do anything,” is how the apprehension is being described.

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The MPs, meanwhile, appear keen to remain visible and keep political activity going. After all, switching sides not just changes the party flag but also evokes reactions from the mother party. With the Opposition BJP preparing for a statewide contest and the AAP keen to retain power, the former MPs of the ruling party have little time to lose.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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