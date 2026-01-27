Punjab AAP crisis: Public spat over seating, bribery allegation mar Republic Day event in Bathinda

Serious fault lines within the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab came to the fore Monday at the Maur Mandi constituency in the Bathinda district after Maur Nagar Council President Karnail Singh accused local MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana of taking Rs 30 lakh as a bribe to make him the council president and obstructing development works worth crores of rupees.

The allegations surfaced amid high drama during the Republic Day function held inside the Punjabi University campus in Maur, where a dispute over seating arrangements escalated into a public spat between supporters of the two leaders.

Speaking to mediapersons after walking out of the function, Karnail Singh alleged, “The MLA took Rs 30 lakh from me for making me president of the nagar council. Despite that, he is not allowing the council’s development works to proceed to satisfy his ego. I request the chief minister to take cognisance of this matter and order an inquiry.”

The MLA, however, strongly denied the allegations, calling them false and politically motivated. “Karnail Singh is trying to defame me by levelling false allegations. If I had demanded money, why did he remain silent for all these months? I have a clean image, and no one has ever raised a finger at me over corruption,” he told The Indian Express.

What triggered the controversy

The immediate cause of the row was a seating dispute during the Republic Day programme, which was fully funded by the Maur Nagar Council at a cost of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh. The flag-hoisting ceremony was led by Sukhraj Singh, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Maur.

Karnail Singh alleged, “The seat earmarked for me, with my name displayed, was occupied by a supporter of the MLA. Despite repeated requests, he refused to vacate the seat. I then sat on another chair with my son, after which the MLA came and tried to push my son to stand up. Even I was asked to get up by his supporters.”

Sources present at the venue, however, said Maiserkhana stood at a distance during the altercation and did not intervene while supporters from both sides argued. The confrontation reportedly continued for 15–20 minutes during the cultural programme. Police officers and the tehsildar tried to pacify Karnail Singh. Information revealed that afterwards, he walked out and addressed the media outside the venue.

Story continues below this ad

Karnail Singh further alleged that the MLA was deliberately stalling development works worth nearly Rs 20 crore initiated by the nagar council. He also referred to a recent bypoll in Ward No. 1, held after the death of his wife, where his daughter-in-law defeated a candidate allegedly backed by the MLA.

Maur Nagar Council has 17 wards. In the February 2021 elections, the Congress won 12 seats. Karnail Singh and his wife were elected as Independents from wards 15 and 1, respectively. Previously, Karnail Singh had been associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), People’s Party of Punjab and the Congress. After AAP came to power, he joined the AAP and last year, secured the support of nearly 14 councillors and was sworn in as nagar council president in January 2025, replacing a Congress leader.

MLA’s counter-allegations

Maiserkhana alleged that Karnail Singh was creating controversy ahead of municipal elections, as the terms of several nagar councils, including Maur, end next month.

“He deliberately disrupted a planned Republic Day function where there was no issue. He is trying to create a false narrative and is pushing people towards SAD ahead of the polls,” the MLA claimed, adding that AAP candidates had performed well in recent block samiti and zila parishad elections.

Story continues below this ad

Amid the political tussle, local residents have appealed to the administration to ensure that development work is not affected and have demanded the appointment of an administrator, if required.

The episode has raised uncomfortable questions for the AAP, which projects itself as a party with zero tolerance for corruption, especially with civic body elections approaching.