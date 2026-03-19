AAP, Congress in ‘alliance’, trying to create anti-BJP, anti-Centre environment in Punjab: Jakhar

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Opposition Congress in Punjab are working in an “alliance” to divert people’s attention from real issues and to create an anti-BJP and anti-Centre environment under a “planned agenda”, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar Thursday said.

Countering what he called, a false narrative against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, Jakhar said during the UPA regime, the agriculture budget was Rs 21,933 crore, whereas it has increased to Rs 1.30 lakh crore under the BJP government.

Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 4.27 lakh crore has been directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts, he said, adding fertiliser subsidies, which were Rs 18,460 crore during the UPA era, have increased to Rs 1.77 lakh crore under the BJP government this year.