Giving Rs 1000 to women not a ‘freebie’ but social security, says AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann

AAP’s Punjab president, Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday slammed the Opposition’s critique of his party’s promise of providng Rs 1000 to every woman every month as ‘freebies’ and said that Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP wanted to provide ‘social security’ to women and make them ’empowered and self reliant’.

Addressing a public gathering in Dharamkot of Moga in favour of AAP candidate, Davinderjeet Singh Laddi, Mann said, “Giving Rs 1,000 allowance to women is not a freebie, but social security. Women will become empowered and self-reliant with this financial help. AAP’s policy of giving Rs 1,000 allowance to all women in Punjab aged 18 or more, will prove to be a milestone step for women empowerment.”

Mann said that an amount of Rs 8,200 crore only was required annually for this scheme which can be compensated by taking action against sand mafia worth Rs 20,000 crore.

He further said, “Politicians talking about eradicating poverty directly are outright liars. Poverty is not eradicated just by lip-service and making promises. Poverty can be eradicated through good education and knowledge. Your children can eliminate poverty by reading, writing and getting good education. The AAP government will give good education to your children and will provide opportunities and resources to move ahead in life. The darkness of poverty can be removed only by the light of education. But our politicians did not let this light reach the children of the poor and common people deliberately.”

Mann said that the children of poor people study in government schools, so it was very important to improve the condition of government schools. Unless the condition of government schools improves, the condition of the poor also cannot improve. He promised that the AAP government will improve the condition of government schools in Punjab on the lines of Delhi. “Good education and health facilities will be the priorities of AAP,” he said.

Emphasizing on agricultural reforms, Mann said, “For improved farming and more production, we must do farming with scientific methods. AAP, if voted to power in Punjab, will facilitate and help farmers of every village. Agricultural experts will be recruited who will guide the farmers to adopt agricultural practices according to new and improved scientific methods. This way employment will also increase, and so will the yield of the crops.”

Referring to the Delhi government’s ‘Farishta’ scheme, Mann said that if a person meets with a accident in Delhi, then anyone can get him/her admitted in the nearest hospital whether private or government. The Delhi government gives a reward of ₹2000 to encourage people to help victims. In Punjab also, the AAP government will implement such a scheme to reduce deaths due to road accidents.

Mann said, “I have not entered politics to earn money. Had I wanted to earn money, I would have earned a lot by doing comedy shows in the country and abroad. From art to politics, people of Punjab have given me a lot of love and support. I will always try to live up to their love and trust.” Mann further urged people, “You have given opportunities to Congress, SAD- BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh. But they have only increased the problems of Punjab. Give only one chance to Aam Aadmi Party. We will save farmers, youths and businessmen to take Punjab forward.”