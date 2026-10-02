‘Bhagat Singh must be crying’: AAP event leaves Punjab university students furious

A musical evening organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana to mark revolutionary Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary has drawn criticism on multiple fronts.

While the government was earlier attacked for hosting an extravagant music programme instead of a solemn remembrance, a fresh controversy has now emerged over alleged damage to the university’s sports ground and littering at the venue.

The ‘Jashan-e-Inquilab’ musical evening, attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was held on September 28 at PAU’s football and athletics ground, where entry is restricted and the facilities are usually reserved for sportspersons. Punjabi singers, including Kulwinder Billa and Ranjit Bawa, performed at the event.

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Thousands attended the Punjab government’s ‘Jashan-e-Inquilab’ musical evening at PAU on September 28. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Thousands attended the Punjab government’s ‘Jashan-e-Inquilab’ musical evening at PAU on September 28. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Tandoor for rotis installed on track?

Furious students, sportspersons and morning walkers have slammed the AAP government for turning PAU into a “political rally venue”. According to them, garbage remained scattered across the venue even three days later. They further alleged that single-use plastic items such as disposable spoons and plates, and even photos of Bhagat Singh, were strewn around the ground.

They further alleged that dinner for more than 30,000 attendees was served on the athletics track and that a tandoor used for preparing rotis was installed on the track, causing significant damage.

Simranjit Singh Chahal, a PAU journalism student, along with other volunteers from SATH Punjab, a student body that raises social issues, has submitted a memorandum to PAU’s officiating Vice-Chancellor Sukhjeet Pal Singh, urging that varsity infrastructure not be allotted as a venue for political events in future.

“No one remembered Bhagat Singh here; it was all about AAP,” Chahal alleged. “While the ruling party workers fluttered AAP flags, the photos of Bhagat Singh were dumped, and they are now lying in the garbage. Is this how Bhagat Singh would have wanted his birth anniversary remembered? He must be crying in a corner, seeing how badly they have damaged and littered our football and athletics ground.”

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“Any sportsperson can suffer a grievous injury while running with so much garbage. Would Bhagat Singh have approved of a birthday celebration by damaging the sports ground of the youth that he always fought for?” Chahal further asked.

Photos of Bhagat Singh were also lying around PAU’s sports ground after AAP’s musical evening to mark the revolutionary’s birth anniversary. (Express Photo) Photos of Bhagat Singh were also lying around PAU’s sports ground after AAP’s musical evening to mark the revolutionary’s birth anniversary. (Express Photo)

Complaints of drunk outsiders, loud music

Chahal further alleged that some outsiders attended the event intoxicated and that liquor bottle labels were found near the venue. “Is this how you remember a martyr who died for the country? They even pruned trees for the event. PAU is an autonomous university and the management should not grant permission for such political events. If the Punjab government cannot establish new educational institutions, it should at least spare the existing ones. Not just this, exams are here, and students had to tolerate loud music for hours when singers were giving flashy performances,” he added.

Another student, requesting anonymity, said: “What should be PAU’s priority? Should it be academics or political events? Students faced several issues that day…heavy police barricading, noise and traffic. The ground is very close to the library and lecture rooms, and mid-term exams are near,” the student said.

“PAU is considered the greenest university not just in Punjab but the entire country but this event spoiled everything,” the student said, alleging damage to the ground, trees and sports infrastructure. “We have emotional attachment with our campus and we cannot let politicians treat it like some political rally venue,” the student added.

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“Is PAU ground some Ramlila ground that any sort of political events can be held here?” another student asked.

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It’s shocking: Morning walkers

Single-use plastic items such as disposable spoons and plates were strewn around the ground after the musical event. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Single-use plastic items such as disposable spoons and plates were strewn around the ground after the musical event. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Morning walkers who came to the university after the event said that they were shocked to see the condition of the ground.

“Even morning walkers and cyclists are not allowed to enter this area without permission as professional sportspersons practise here. It is shocking how the sports ground was allotted for a political event. Any sportsperson can suffer a serious injury from the garbage strewn on the running track. Earlier, such political events were never allowed,” one of them said.

Ground clean-up underway: PAU

T S Riar, Additional Director Communications and Estate Officer, PAU, said that authorities were aware of the ground’s condition after the event, and the anger among the students. “The venue was allotted on the directions of the Ludhiana deputy commissioner for the event as it was a Punjab government official event. All efforts are being made to clear the mess at the earliest,” he added.

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AAP mum, Congress slams ‘futile’ expense

AAP Punjab chief spokespersons Baltej Pannu and Malvinder Kang did not respond to calls and messages despite repeated attempts.

Senior Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira had criticised the AAP government over the event. In a post on X on Monday, he said, “Ludhiana city is badly choked today, even serious patients suffering as ambulances are stuck in traffic jams bcoz of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary celebrations by @BhagwantMann govt! I believe @AamAadmiParty govt is spending Rs 9-10 crores today in the celebrations including top singers, massive pandal, special non-vegetarian food served to VVIP guests like @ArvindKejriwal and Manish Sisodia and company, besides other futile expenditures.”

“I am sure the soul of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji must be cursing these fake revolutionaries for squandering people’s money on such a non-productive event besides harassment to commuters and local residents! What is the point of hanging his picture all around if you don’t believe an iota of his ideology?” he added.