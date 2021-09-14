Punjab: AAP asks farmers’ union to not allow Congress to hold political events in state

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has objected to the voter outreach programme of Captain Amarinder Singh, stating that Congress was carrying out election campaigning in the state by going against the wishes of the farmers. The party also accused Captain Amarinder Singh of deceiving the farmers by terming his statement, asking the farmers to shift their protests to Delhi, as irresponsible.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday, the AAP’s national executive member and MLA, Aman Arora, appealed to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that they should sound out a warning to the Congress and Captain or reconsider their proposal to all political parties to not hold rallies and other programs. Arora said that the farmers’ union otherwise should allow all other parties, just like the Congress, to organise political programs as well. He said that allowing Congress to the campaign was a clear violation of the conditions fixed in the meeting of the Kisan Morcha with political parties. “After four-and-a-half years, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder, who was sitting in his farmhouse, has suddenly woken up and is now reaching out to the public just before the elections,” he added.

Arora said it just a few months before the elections, Captain Amarinder has suddenly started making bundles of false promises by reaching out to the people. Arora said, “Why did Captain Amarinder Singh, who had taken a false oath of Gutka Sahib and made false promises to the public, remember the public only just a few months before the elections?”.

Arora also said that only allowing Captain to do political programmes would be unfair to other parties. “This will directly benefit the Modi government at the Centre,” he added. Arora said the Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting the farmers’ movement from day one and the leaders and supporters of the party will stand with the farmers in the future also. He added that the fight against the black agricultural laws was not only for the welfare of farmers but that of all sections of society. The AAP leader further said that along with the Modi government at the Centre, the Badals and Captain Amarinder Singh were equally responsible for the difficulties being faced by the general public due to the farmers’ protests.

Arora said if Captain Amarinder Singh, being a member of the committee constituted by the Centre for agricultural reforms, had brought the dark truth of these black laws to the public in time and Harsimrat Kaur Badal had not signed these bills, then we would not have had to face this day.

“If Amarinder Singh believes that the state is suffering financial losses due to the farmers’ protest, then the Chief Minister should tell what pressure he has put on Prime Minister Narendra Modi till now to withdraw the three black laws. He should also tell what are the steps he had taken to save Punjab from economic losses before these protests?” added Arora.

Aman Arora said that Captain Amarinder Singh should tell the people of Punjab what he has done to make the state financially strong before the dharnas and demonstrations. “Apart from this, many sections, including teachers, doctors, Anganwadi workers, roadways employees, are sitting on dharna. Does Captain Amarinder Singh want to send them all to Delhi or Haryana too,” he asked. Arora said that if the Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in next year’s polls, MSP for farmers and issues like guarantee of employment, providing cheap electricity to the youth, ending the contract system, and providing permanent jobs will be the top priority of the government.