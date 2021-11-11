Punjab: AAG resigns in solidarity with AG; Tewari, Jakhar hit out over Deol’s ouster

A DAY after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi accepted the resignation of Advocate General A P S Deol, former Union minister Manish Tewari and former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar hit out at PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi, even as Mukesh Berry resigned as Additional Advocate General in solidarity with the AG.

Berry in his resignation wrote that he would not comment on the decision of government to accept Deol’s resignation, but he would request the government not to “ridicule and diminish” the status and dignity of senior advocates of High Court.

After Berry’s resignation, Tewari hit out at Sidhu but praised Channi by tweeting: “Addl Advocate General Mukesh Berry’s resignation very eloquently sums up the disgust that a lot of us lawyers across the country feel at repeated subversion of Constitutional offices by some members of the political class. Targeting lawyers based upon clients they represented, represents a new nadir. I do not blame or envy Sardar @CHARANJITCHANNI who is being magnanimous & statesmanlike trying to carry everyone along. However, lawyers are also very important opinion makers in every tehsil of Punjab. Time for Bar Associations stand up and be counted. I wish such politicians who perceive apolitical Constitutional functionaries as ‘soft targets’ to wage their proxy warfare find a better way to do their politics.”

Addl Advocate General Mukesh Berry’s resignation very eloquently sums up the disgust that a lot of us Lawyers across the country feel at repeated subversion of Constitutional offices by some members of the political class.Targeting lawyers based upon clients they represented 1/1 pic.twitter.com/pTZbJz0r0k — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 10, 2021

He added: “I sincerely pray next AG will bring Bargari accused, drug/sand/ transport mafia barons to justice. My legal Services to fight the good fight and bring the accused to a speedy legal process would always remain at the disposal of the @PunjabGovtIndia and Chief Minister Sardar @CHARANJITCHANNI Pro-Bono. They can call upon them at any time and any place. Long Live Punjab, Punjabi, Punjabiyat.”

Jakhar, on the other hand, hit out at both Channi and Sidhu alike as he tweeted: “While the ouster of a competent yet ‘allegedly’ compromised officer has exposed a ‘really’ compromised CM… Giving rise to a pertinent question — Whose govt is it Anyway?”



Tewari had earlier during the day said, “Since @PunjabGovtIndia is going to appoint new Advocate General they would be well advised to peruse rules of professional standards prescribed by @barcouncilindia.”

He added: “An advocate is bound to accept any brief in the courts or tribunals or before any other authority in or before which he proposes to practise He should levy fees which is at par with the fees collected by fellow advocates of his standing at the Bar and the nature of the case. Special circumstances may justify his refusal to accept a particular brief. Politicising AG’s office undermines the integrity of Constitutional functionaries. Both previous AGs of Punjab became punching bags in proxy political wars. Those who subvert the institution of AG’s office need to remember a lawyer is neither wedded to a client or a brief.”