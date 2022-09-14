scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Punjab | A tale of neglect: ‘Parking lot’ in GMCH’s Block E

The multi-level parking, which is likely to be one of the 25 projects to be discussed by the Health Secretary, was conceived with the aim of easing traffic flow and congestion near the health hub, officials said.

The area was not a designated parking lot and was originally meant to house a new building of Block F

Chandigarh Health Secretary, Yashpal Garg, is set to take a stock of all pending projects this week during a review meeting, and one of the key projects that is likely to feature on top of his agenda is a proposed multi-level parking lot for visitors at GMCH-32 that has been hanging fire for some time.

The multi-level parking, which is likely to be one of the 25 projects to be discussed by the Health Secretary, was conceived with the aim of easing traffic flow and congestion near the health hub, officials said.

The Director Principal of GMCH-32 Dr Jasbinder Kaur on Tuesday said that a feasibility report has been received from the Engineering Department of Chandigarh, and the same has been sent to the architecture wing of UT. According to the chief architect of Chandigarh, the report will be examined as per a letter received in May this year.

The various blocks of GMCH-32 have designated parking areas for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, and earmarked spaces for ambulances, emergency cases and the staff of the hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

But for many years now, the undeveloped, temporary parking space in Block E, behind the Oncology Department and near the mortuary of the hospital, has been lying in a state of complete neglect. The area is riddled with large craters, stagnant water and potholes, making it difficult for people to both park their vehicles.

As the large area is not made of concrete, rains usually worsen the condition of the area, and make it tough for people to negotiate the damaged stretch. Several parts of the parking area needing urgent attention, with slush making the area extremely uneven. Although, a parking attendant charges patients and their relatives Rs 20 to park their vehicles, there is no one in the actual parking lot to either ensure proper parking or proper maintenance.

According to a senior official from GMCH-32, the area was not a designated parking lot at all and was originally meant to house a new building of Block F. However, due to shortage of parking space in the block, people starting parking their vehicles in the space near the mortuary in Block E.

Advertisement

According to the security wing, guards have been deployed near the mortuary for now so that people don’t block the way with vehicles. The plan was to clear out the space. Also in the pipeline is another parking area at a little distance from the Genetics Centre.

More from Chandigarh

The issue of charging a fee for keeping vehicles in an area that is not designated as a parking space will be taken up with the authorities, an official said.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:50:56 am
Next Story

‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Updates: BAY 2-0 BAR in 2nd Half
UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Updates: BAY 2-0 BAR in 2nd Half

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement