Punjab: 9 new Covid cases in Pachkula, 111 active now

Panchkula district reported nine more Covid-19 cases on Sunday. No coronavirus deaths were reported during the day.

All the nine cases were added to the district tally. The active cases tally stood at 111 and recovery rate stood at 97.5 per cent.

As many as 10,741 positive cases have yet been reported, with an added 3,317 from other districts testing positive here. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected here and 148 patients have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, 10,482 have also been cured in the district. The district has conducted 1,76,477 tests.