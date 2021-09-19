Punjab: 8 new Covid cases in Tricity, Chandigarh reports 4 cases

The Tricity reported eight new coronavirus cases on Saturday. No virus-related death was reported here. At present, there are 92 active cases in the Tricity, with 42 of them in Mohali.

Chandigarh: 4 new cases

The UT reported four new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 65,176. There are 35 active cases here now, with the city reporting four new cases everyday on an average for the last seven days. In the last 24 hours, 2,093 samples tested were tested and 10,871 people were vaccinated.

Panchkula: 3 new cases

Three new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Saturday. The district did not report any virus-related deaths.

At present, there are 15 active cases here, with the recovery rate being 98.75 per cent.

A total of 40,403 people have tested positive so far, of which 30,713 hail from Panchkula itself. Meanwhile, 377 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 4,26,504 tests so far, with 963 samples tested on Saturday.

Mohali: 1 new case

One new positive case was detected in Mohali on Saturday. No new deaths were reported.

Two persons were cured and sent home. The total positive count stood at 68,691 on Saturday, of whom 67,588 have been cured while 42 cases still remain active. A total of 1,061 people have succumbed to the disease in the district so far.