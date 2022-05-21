Punjab: 75 mohalla clinics to be set up by August 15

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday made the announcement about launching his government’s flagship programme, Mohalla Clinic, by setting up 75 such clinics for the public before the 75th Independence Day, this August 15. Chairing a high level meeting of senior officers here at his official residence, Mann said that his government would fulfil one of the major poll promises by setting up the clinics, in both urban and rural areas in a phased manner, in line with the Delhi pattern.

Taking part in the deliberations, Mann also gave nod to convert the non-functional sewa kendras across the state into mohalla clinics, thereby refurbishing such complexes on a uniform pattern, like basic interior components including a doctor’s room, reception-cum-waiting area, pharmacy, and separate toilets for staff and patients. He also directed the principal secretary, Public Works to work out the modalities for sprucing-up the interiors of sewa kendras, so that these could suitably be converted into mohalla clinics.

The Chief Minister also suggested forming a cluster of five to six adjoining villages by establishing a Mohalla Clinic at a central location, easily accessible to all. This would help in bringing a majority of people residing in rural areas within the ambit of the clinic. During the meeting, a brief presentation was made by the senior architect to apprise the CM about the various options for the proposed design and layout of the clinics.