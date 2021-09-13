Punjab: 7 more test positive for Covid in Tricity, none in Panchkula

The Tricity reported seven new coronavirus cases on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported here.

Chandigarh: 5 new cases

Chandigarh reported five new coronavirus cases on Sunday. No virus-related death was recorded here during the day. There are 30 active cases in the city at present. The average positivity rate in the last seven days has been 0.15 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 2,209 samples were tested for the virus.

Mohali: 2 new cases

Two new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the Mohali district on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 68,665, with 43 active cases. No virus-related death was reported here during the day.

However, the district has recorded a total of 1,060 deaths due to the infection till now.

DC Girish Dayalan said that two cases were reported from the district, while four patients recovered from the infection. He added that a total of 67,562 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Panchkula: No new cases

No new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported.

The active cases tally was recorded at 15 and the recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent. A total of 40,387 people tested positive for the virus, of which 30,701 hail from Panchkula. Meanwhile, 377 people have succumbed to the virus here till now. The district has conducted 4,21,178 tests so far, with 921 samples tested on Sunday.