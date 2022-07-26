Punjab: 7.93L pharma opioids seized in just 7 days

Punjab Police in the past week has recovered over 7.93 lakh tablets/capsules/injections of pharma opioids. The seizure include 6.82 lakh intoxicant tablets, 17169 injectable narcotics, 85442 intoxicant capsules, and 8648 vials of intoxicant syrup, said inspector general Sukhchain Singh Gill while addressing a press conference on Monday.

“The major recovery comes after the Fatehgarh Sahib police had busted a pharmaceutical drug cartel and seized over 7 lakh tablets/capsules/injections of pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh,” said Gill.

The IG said that Punjab Police have arrested 508 drug smugglers/suppliersafter registering 389 first information reports (FIRs), including 40 commercial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. In addition to this, the Police have also arrested 31 Proclaimed offenders and absconders wanted in NDPS cases in the past week, he added.

“Apart from recovering Pharma opioids in massive quantities, the police have also recovered 8.37 kg hheroin, 32.28 kg opium, 53.2 kg Ganja, and 140 quintals of poppy husk besides recovering Rs 11.73 lakh drug money after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas beside laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state,” added the IG.

Commenting on the trends in drug smuggling, IGl said that “using emergency service vehicles like ambulance for drug smuggling raised serious concerns. As per the information, the Mohali Police on Sunday nabbed three people after recovering 8 kg opium concealed in a pillow placed under the head of a fake patient lying in an ambulance during a check on Ambala-Chandigarh Highway.”

He said that “in wake of this incident, all the Commissioners of Police/SSPs have been asked to conduct meetings with hospitals and NGOs providing ambulance services to get the list of genuine ambulances so that safe passage could be provided to patients, while, keeping vigil on the anti-social elements using emergency service vehicles for wrongdoings.”