scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Punjab: 7.93L pharma opioids seized in just 7 days

The seizure include 6.82 lakh intoxicant tablets, 17169 injectable narcotics, 85442 intoxicant capsules, and 8648 vials of intoxicant syrup, said inspector general Sukhchain Singh Gill while addressing a press conference on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 26, 2022 4:07:16 am
The IG said that Punjab Police have arrested 508 drug smugglers/suppliersafter registering 389 first information reports (FIRs), including 40 commercial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. (File)

Punjab Police in the past week has recovered over 7.93 lakh tablets/capsules/injections of pharma opioids. The seizure include 6.82 lakh intoxicant tablets, 17169 injectable narcotics, 85442 intoxicant capsules, and 8648 vials of intoxicant syrup, said inspector general Sukhchain Singh Gill while addressing a press conference on Monday.

“The major recovery comes after the Fatehgarh Sahib police had busted a pharmaceutical drug cartel and seized over 7 lakh tablets/capsules/injections of pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh,” said Gill.

The IG said that Punjab Police have arrested 508 drug smugglers/suppliersafter registering 389 first information reports (FIRs), including 40 commercial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. In addition to this, the Police have also arrested 31 Proclaimed offenders and absconders wanted in NDPS cases in the past week, he added.

“Apart from recovering Pharma opioids in massive quantities, the police have also recovered 8.37 kg hheroin, 32.28 kg opium, 53.2 kg Ganja, and 140 quintals of poppy husk besides recovering Rs 11.73 lakh drug money after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas beside laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state,” added the IG.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

Commenting on the trends in drug smuggling, IGl said that “using emergency service vehicles like ambulance for drug smuggling raised serious concerns. As per the information, the Mohali Police on Sunday nabbed three people after recovering 8 kg opium concealed in a pillow placed under the head of a fake patient lying in an ambulance during a check on Ambala-Chandigarh Highway.”

More from Chandigarh

He said that “in wake of this incident, all the Commissioners of Police/SSPs have been asked to conduct meetings with hospitals and NGOs providing ambulance services to get the list of genuine ambulances so that safe passage could be provided to patients, while, keeping vigil on the anti-social elements using emergency service vehicles for wrongdoings.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement