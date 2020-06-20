With 6,792 Covid-tests per million, Punjab surpasses Haryana

A medic takes samples from a person for COVID-19 swab tests. (Source: PTI Photo) A medic takes samples from a person for COVID-19 swab tests. (Source: PTI Photo)

Punjab, for the first time, has surpassed neighbouring Haryana in terms of per million testing of suspected Covid-19 cases, as per a report.

As per the data till June 18 sourced from Indian Council of Medical Research and state’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Punjab is conducting 6,792 tests per million as compared to 6,777 by Haryana.

The figures find mention in the Punjab Covid-19 status report and seem to be an outcome of Punjab’s concerted efforts to ramp up the testing capacity.

As per the report, on April 10, Punjab conducted 71 tests per million compared to Haryana”s 90. By June 18, however, Punjab recorded a 96-time increase (over the April 10) figure, as compared to 75-time increase in Haryana.

The overall testing per million in the country is 4,640 as per the report. Delhi tops with 16,065 tests per million, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11,745 tests per million), Tamil Nadu (10,523), Rajasthan (8,334), and Karnataka (7,006).

Punjab has been gradually ramping up the testing capacity over this period — it has been regularly conducting more than 8,000 tests per day, and plans to increase it by another 1000 when four more laboratories become functional by mid-July.

Meanwhile, West Bengal saw the biggest jump in per million testing registering an increase by 176.7 times to 3,817 tests over its April 10 figure of 22. Tamil Nadu registered an increase by 103.2 times and Andhra Pradesh by 95.8 times.

As per Punjab’s director, Medical Education and Research, DK Tiwari, the three state government facilities at Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot were currently conducting 3,000 tests each per day. In addition, more than 800 samples can be tested at CSIR-IMTECH Chandigarh, PGI Chandigarh, and a few private testing centres authorised by the government.

More testing is one of the reasons for spike in cases in the recent past. Till Friday, there were 1,104 active cases. The recovery rate in the state also came down to 69 per cent. Rajasthan, on the other hand, has a recovery rate of 78 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 76 per cent and Bihar and Odisha 70 per cent each, as per the Punjab’s Covid status report.

