Punjab: 57000 kilos of illegal lahan confiscated from 57 underground pits during excise raids

Excise teams of Jalandhar Range 1 and 2 on Monday launched a crack down against the liquor mafia and seized 57000 kilograms of lahan from 57 underground pits in Mand area of Bilga, Noormahal and Phillaur.

According to Section 13A of the Punjab Excise Act, ‘lahan’ means any solution made from gur or molasses or both, to which a fermentation agent has been added to promote fermentation or which has undergone the process and from which spirit can be obtained by distillation.

An official spokesperson of the excise department said that Monday’s raids happened under the supervision of officers of Jalandhar East and West along with excise police staff.

A search operation was carried out in the morning near Bhode, Burj, Boote dia Chhanna, Behra and Dharma Dia Chhanna villages in Mand area of Bilga, Noormahal and Phillaur. The teams led by excise inspectors Resham Lal, Ravinder Singh, Ram Murti, Paramjit Singh and Baldev Krishan of Range Jalandhar 1 & 2 recovered 57 underground pits containing approximately 57000 kilos of lahan, besides 50 bottles of illicit liquor, all of which were destroyed.

The team also confiscated three iron drums, and five containers of iron which were found to be unclaimed. The spokesperson said that the crackdown against illicit liquor will be intensified in coming days and strict action would be initiated against those found indulged in this malpractice.