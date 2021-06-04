Punjab: 56-yr-old doctor falls to death from window

A 56-year-old doctor, who had recently recovered from Covid-19, fell to death from the window of his room on the second floor of his double-storey house in Sector 16 Thursday. The victim was identified as Dr Gopal Krishan Bansal. He was posted at a government hospital in Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Sources said he had first tested Covid-19 positive last month and following treatment, had tested negative for the disease recently. He was alone in his room when the family members noticed that he fell on the ground floor around 10.42 am. He was rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors declared him brought dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Police parties comprising a mobile forensic team and a team from area police station Sector 17 had rushed to the spot. A police officer said, “We are yet to conclude about the circumstances in which Dr Gopal Krishan Bansal fell from the window of his room on the ground floor. He fell from a height of almost 40-feet and received severe injuries all over his body. We have not found any suicide note from the room of the victim. His family members informed us about his Covid-19 negative status. We have initiated an inquest proceeding. We are yet to conclude whether it was a suicide or the doctor fell to death accidentally. Family members have not raised any foul play.” Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of CrPC.