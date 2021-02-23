Punjab: 5 new cases in Panchkula, 262 receive vaccine against target of 616

The active case tally, which had stood under 100 for the past one month, has been reporting more than 100 cases for the past three days. (Express File)

A total of five new Covid cases and zero Covid-related death were reported in Panchkula district on Monday.

While five tested positive on Monday, 10 were added to the district tally owing to the tracing of cases from Sunday’s count.

The active case tally, which had stood under 100 for the past one month, has been reporting more than 100 cases for the past three days. It stood at 108 on Monday. The recovery rate Monday stood at 97.5 per cent.

As many as 10,495 have been cured and discharged in the district. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far.

A total of 10,751 positive cases have been reported in the district with an added 3,312 people testing positive from other districts as well. As many as 148 have succumbed to the disease in the district. The district has conducted 176,643 tests so far.

Covid vaccination

On Monday, a total of 262 against a target of 616 people were vaccinated in Panchkula. While 17 healthcare workers received the first dose, 245 received their second dose.

As many as 153 frontline workers, against a target of 300, were vaccinated. An achievement rate of 82.9 per cent was recorded among the healthcare workers while 51 per cent was achieved among the frontline workers. As many as 10,008 vaccinations have been done.