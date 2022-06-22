In Punjab, 45 arrested on corruption charges so far

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has so far arrested 45 officials and politicians on charges of corruption, a government statement said on Tuesday. The statement said, “From the day one after assuming charge of his office, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised corruption free, transparent and clean administration to people for which a number of initiatives have been taken. He had released an anti-corruption helpline number to facilitate people for lodging their complaints against corruption through WhatsApp. This helpline has done miracles as people are using it as an effective tool in their war against corruption.“

Based on such genuine complaints, the Punjab Police has registered 28 FIRs against the corrupt officers/ officials and other offenders. On directions of Chief Minister, the Vigilance Bureau has so far arrested a One Sub Inspector of Police, eight Assistant Sub Inspectors, three head constables, a Constable, a home guard of Police, two Patwaris, a clerk and a Lambardar, a data entry operator of Punjab School Education Board, a Principal of Government ITI, a Medical officer, a Divisional Forest Officer and a member of summon server staff in Judicial department. Likewise, 17 civilians in a mining case, four assistants to Patwaris and a forest contractor has also been nabbed on charges of corrupt practices. In total 45 persons have been so far nabbed by the Police till June 21 on charges of corruption.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that this is just the beginning and the entire system will be cleaned by weeding out the corrupt officers/ employees from it. He said that no stone will be left unturned to wean away the menace of corruption from the system for providing clean, efficient and transparent government to the people. Mann said that people have bestowed a huge responsibility on him and he is duty bound to fulfil the aspirations of people by giving them clean, transparent and responsive administration.

The Chief Minister said that this unprecedented action is a pointer towards the commitment of state government to provide clean and corruption free administration to the masses. He said that this war against corruption will end only after this menace is completely eradicated from the state for which the proactive support of people in necessary. Soliciting fulsome cooperation from people in this noble cause, Mann exhorted the people to come forward and help the state government for making Punjab a corruption free state.