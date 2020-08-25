Punjab: 43 deaths push state Covid toll to 1,129

Maximum fresh cases of infections were reported from Mohali (251), followed by Jalandhar (184), Gurdaspur (142), Patiala (140), Bathinda (125), Amritsar (108) and Ludhiana (72). (Representational Image)

Punjab on Monday reported 43 more deaths driving up the total count of Covid-19 deaths in the state to 1,129. There were 1,516 fresh cases of infection, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 43,284.

Out of the today 43 deaths on Monday, 11 were reported from Ludhiana, eight from Mohali, six from Jalandhar, four from Gurdaspur, three each from Kapurthala, Mansa and Patiala and one each from Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Nawanshahr and Sangrur.

Maximum fresh cases of infections were reported from Mohali (251), followed by Jalandhar (184), Gurdaspur (142), Patiala (140), Bathinda (125), Amritsar (108) and Ludhiana (72).

Eleven CISF personnel tested positive at former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s residence in Badal village in Muktsar district. A Superintendent of Police attached with Badal and eight policemen had tested positive earlier.

In Ludhiana, a 26-year-old inmate who was lodged at Ludhiana Central Jail in an alleged rape case, died of Covid-19 at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Ludhiana Central Jail Superintendent Rajiv Arora said that the deceased was booked in a rape case by Jamalpur police of Ludhiana in July 2019. “He was anaemic and patient of Hepatitis-C. He was first admitted in jail hospital in June this year and then admitted at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana in July. He had then tested negative for Covid. However, his condition again deteriorated on August 11 and he was shifted to Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Rajindra Hospital Patiala on August 14. He tested positive for Covid on August 14,” said Arora.

A sub-inspector from Police Lines Ludhiana city and a sub-inspector and an ASI from CIA Jagraon of Ludhiana rural police also tested positive.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (324), followed by Jalandhar with 138 deaths and Patiala and Amritsar with 125 deaths each. Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (9,147), followed by Jalandhar (5,365), Patiala (5,043), Amritsar (3,390) and Mohali (2,860).

As per official media bulletin by Punjab government, there are 13798 active cases of infection, 414 of them on oxygen support and 51 on ventilator support. 28357 patients have been discharged.

(With ENS Ludhiana)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd