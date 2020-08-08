Punjab: 4 kids, 2 of them differently-abled, yet to get compensation cheque, says family

The children’s aunt Kanwaljit Kaur had alleged that a Congress MLA was behind the tragedy and had also made a police complaint claiming that the supporters of MLA threatened her. (Representational) The children’s aunt Kanwaljit Kaur had alleged that a Congress MLA was behind the tragedy and had also made a police complaint claiming that the supporters of MLA threatened her. (Representational)

The lives of four children from Bhullar village in Tarn Taran turned upside down with the death of their father due to consumption of spurious liquor.

Parkash Singh (45), is one of eight people who died in Bhullar village. He passed away last Saturday, but his family is yet to get the Rs 2 lakh cheque that has already been delivered to other victim families.

The family could not even meet Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who was in Tarn Taran on Friday. Bhullar village falls in Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency represented by Congress MLA Ramandeep Singh Sikki.

The children’s aunt Kanwaljit Kaur had alleged that a Congress MLA was behind the tragedy and had also made a police complaint claiming that the supporters of MLA threatened her.

Kaur, who also lost her cousin Tarsem Singh in the same tragedy, claimed that the children didn’t get the cheque. “My brother had come to celebrate Rakhi. Parkash and Tarsem both consumed the liquor together and died. Tarsem belongs to Baba Bakala and his two children have received cheques. But Parkash’s family has not,” she said.

Parkash’s wife and two children are differently abled. Recently, their house also collapsed due to heavy rain.

Jashan Preet Kaur (13), Ripandeep Kaur (11), Joban Preet Singh (9), and Rehmat Preet Singh (5) are now being looked after by relatives.

“Parkash Singh had bought liquor from Pandori Gola. He would often buy from there as it was cheap. But it took his life. Parkash was a farmer with less than two acres land,” said Ranjit Singh, Kaur’s husband.

Village sarpanch Tarsem Singh claimed that cheque will be given soon. “The village reported seven deaths. Two of the families are yet to get compensation. There was some technical issue due to which it was delayed,” he added.

A local Congress leader had also given Rs 10,000 to the victim families. However, the family didn’t get this money either.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.