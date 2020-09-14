Punjab: 4 including 2 juveniles apprehended for attacking soldier near Ramdarbar

Police said the fifth suspect, whose identity has been established, is absconding and will be arrested shortly. (Representational)

Four persons, including two juveniles, were apprehended for assaulting an Indian army soldier near Air Force Turn, phase-1, Ramdarbar, Sunday. The soldier, Harender Pal, 28, who was driving a military truck, was assaulted by five persons September 10.

Police said the fifth suspect, whose identity has been established, is absconding and will be arrested shortly.

The two juveniles were sent to Juvenile Home, Sector 25. The other two men were identified as Prashant, 19, and Vasu, 20, both residents of phase-1, Ramdarbar. Both of them are school dropouts.

Sources said the assault broke after the five men allegedly did not the soldier to overtake them. Victim Harender Pal was blew a horn asking for space to on the road, but the five declined to pay any heed.

The driver came down and urged them to give him a side for taking away the truck, which led to a verbal altercation and turned into a physical skirmish. Subsequently, the five assailants procured blunt weapons and again attacked the army personnel. They also hit him on the head with stones. The victim was rushed to GMCH-32 and was later shifted to Command Hospital of Western Command.

“Victim Harender Pal has identified the two of the assailants Prashant and Vasu. He was also shown photos of the two juveniles, whom he identified. The victim is still admitted at Command Hospital. His CT scan and other medical reports have ruled out any grievous injuries,” said SHO PS 31, Inspector Paramjit Kaur Sekhon.

A case was registered at PS 31.

