Punjab: 4 ex-councillors resign from BJP

Punjab BJP continues to face a spate of resignations at the local leadership level with four former party councillors of Abohar Municipal Council resigning from primary membership of the party.

Those who resigned included Thakar Das Siwan, former councillor from ward number 17, Maniram, a former councillor from ward number 3, Dharamvir Malkat, who is a former councillor from ward number 24, and Paramjeet Pamma, a former councillor from ward number 4.

These leaders were sitting councillors till March this year, when Municipal Council was dissolved after Abohar was declared as a Municipal Corporation. A Municipal Commissioner was appointed till the time conduct of first elections of the Corporation. But all these former councillors were still active in their area as usual. Thakar Das Siwan said: “The three farm laws are against farmers and mazdoors. We all belong to Dalit community. We feel that BJP is taking a step to crush farmers as well as mazdoors. So, we have resigned from the party. We are upset by the farm laws due to which farmers, labourer everyone is on the roads. We are feeling suffocated in this party.”

He added,” BJP never took care of Dalit community and even the local BJP MLA Arun Narang also never supported us and hence, we had no choice but to walk out of the party.”

Abohar had elected BJP MLA Arun Narang this time. Narang had defeated PPCC President Sunil Jakhar who hails from Abohar.

During SAD-BJP alliance, BJP always used to contest from Abohar and hence the area can be termed as BJP stronghold.

Narang, however, said, “They never discussed anything with the party or me, but straight away sent resignation. They should have spoken to the party. We are with farmers, Dalits and labourers and are their well wishers.”

Soon after the former councillors resigned, Amarnath, chairman of the local Dhanak Mazdoor Union, Bobby Ladwal, secretary of Tola Mazdoor Union, Parveen Lankesh, from Bhartiya Valmiki Samaj appreciated the step taken by them.

When asked Bikramjeet Cheema, president of BJP Kisan Morcha Punjab, he said, “Yes, we are aware of the resignations. Few persons are not able to handle pressure from protesters, otherwise, we too are sitting in villages and a dharna has also been organised outside my house. I cannot comment on those who are resigning. However, we hope that things will be resolved soon.”

On September 28, five sitting BJP councillors of Gurdaspur Municipal Council have resigned from party and joined Akali Dali. Apart from this over two dozen other officer bearers have also resigned from primary membership of the BJP.

Few of them have joined SAD or Congress, while few others are yet to take a call.

