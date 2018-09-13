Punjab: 33 Zila Parishad, 369 Panchayat Samiti candidates elected unopposed

On the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, 33 candidates of Zila Parishad and 369 candidates of Panchayat Samiti elections have been elected unopposed.

As per information given by the State Election Commission, 3734 candidates have withdrawn their papers, out of whom 446 candidates are of Zila Parishad and 3288 candidates are of Panchayat Samiti.

Elections symbols have been allotted to 855 candidates for 22 Zila Parishads and 6028 candidates for 150 Panchayat Samitis in Punjab. Polling for these seats will take place on September 19. Material related to the elections has been distributed and the printing process of ballot papers has also started, informed an official.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App