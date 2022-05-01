Punjab: 33% more demand for power in April this year; PSPCL says didn’t falter in supply

Punjab witnessed a 33% surge in its power demand in April (between April 1 and April 28) this year, as compared to the same period last year, with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) claiming that it met the demand to the dot.

Data procured by The Indian Express showed that from April 1 to April 28, PSPCL had provided a total of 34109 lakh units (LUs) of electricity last year. During the same period this year, the figure reached 45220 lakh units, a 33% jump.

According to PSPCL authorities, they were able to meet all the demand between April 1 to 25 and a gap of 800-1000 MW between demand and supply was registered only between April 26 to April 29 that too as two thermal units went out of order. Unscheduled power cuts and curbs on industry were imposed during these days only, they claimed.

“The whole of April has witnessed erratic power supply for all sectors. Earlier there were maintenance cuts in many colonies ahead of the paddy season. That was followed by local faults, and unscheduled cuts, that triggered protests by residents in urban as well as rural areas. One can, therefore, very well imagine the actual demand against what has been supplied,” said Gurlabh Singh Mahal, a Mansa-based advocate.

As per data, the maximum single day demand peaked at 8971 MW, which was witnessed on April 28 and met by PSPCL. On April 28 last year, the maximum demand had touched 6365 MW, PSPCL data revealed.

The minimum demand witnessed on April was on the fifth day of the month when only 6365 MW of electricity had to be supplied. During the same day last year, 5477 MW of power had been supplied.

Data also showed that in April this year, demand was below 7000 MW only for 5 days — from April 2- April 5. From April 25 onward, the demand has been daily breaching the 8000 MW figure. After imposing unscheduled power cuts and maintenance shutdowns, the daily demand for electricity in the state has been 8150 MW on April 25, 8521 MW on April 26, 8742 MW on April 27, and 8971 MW on April 28 . Sources revealed that the gap in demand and supply between April 27 and April 29 was of about 2000 MW.

As compared to this, in April 2021, the total power demand in the state had remained below the 6000 MW on 21 days. For 9 days last year, the demand had shot past the 6000 MW but never went beyond the 6365 MW mark.

PSPCL, while giving figures of electricity demand in lakh units per day between April 1 and April 28, stated that it had supplied the maximum energy on April 28, which was 1742 lakh units, compared to 1388 lakh units supplied on the same day last year. On April 3, it had supplied just 1444 lakh units of electricity, against 1213 lakh units on the same day last year.

As per the power department officials, the lack of any rainfall in the month of April this year, and heatwave conditions across the country has increased th power demand in the state this year. Compounding this problem were a coal supply shortage, no addition in generation capacity by Punjab and the state shutting a 880MW thermal plant in Bathinda and two units of Ropar thermal plant being out of action.

Apart from resorting to unscheduled power cuts, PSPCL has so far issued appeal to arc induction furnaces to voluntary shut down their units from 8 am-8 pm and on Friday, thereby managing to save around 600 MW.On April 30, an appeal was also issued by the power corporation to all industrial units across the state, excluding Ludhiana, to shut their plants voluntarily.