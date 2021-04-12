Punjab: 3,116 cases, 59 more deaths; toll crosses 7,500-mark

The maximum active cases are in district SAS Nagar (4749) followed by Ludhiana (3434), Jalandhar (3126) and Amritsar (3124). (PTI Photo)

Punjab added 3,116 fresh Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths to its tally, as per the state bulletin, Sunday.

With 59 fresh deaths, the toll in Punjab due to Covid crossed 7,500-mark and reached 7,507.

As per the district wise break-up of 59 deaths, nine died in Amritsar, seven each in Sangrur and Ludhiana, six in Hoshiarpur, five in Jalandhar, four in SAS Nagar, three each in Bathinda, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur, two each in Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Fazilka and Kapurthala.

Total infections in the state reached 2,72,772 and total active cases in Punjab are 27,874.

The maximum new cases Sunday were recorded in Ludhiana (530), SAS Nagar (423), Amritsar (274), Patiala (260) and Bathinda (252), While 43 patients in Punjab are ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 342 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in district SAS Nagar (4749) followed by Ludhiana (3434), Jalandhar (3126) and Amritsar (3124).

Punjab administered a total of 18.48 lakh doses of vaccine till Sunday.