Punjab: 3 members of West Bengal-based gang held for duping, 3 on the run

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Phase 1 police station.

Phase I police arrested three persons accused of duping people by making fake calls and subsequently, transferring the illegally procured money into the accounts of labourers to avoid being caught. Three accused are said to be on the run.

Those arrested were identified as Akash Sahu, Amrik Narula and Javed Akhtar. The accused were arrested from Madanpura village by a police team after receiving the tip-off. Meanwhile, accused Riyaz Ahmad, Sagar, and Shakeel Ahmad are still on the run. All the accused are based in West Bengal (WB) and operate as a gang.

Sources in the police said that the accused were operating a racket to dupe people from call centers in West Bengal. They would transfer the illegally procured money to the bank accounts of the labourers in the region, so that the police would not trace them.

The officer further said that the accused would target the labourers on pretext of helping them in opening their bank accounts. Once the account was opened, the accused would take the ATM card and the cheque books of the consumer and transfer the money they procured illegally by making fake calls.

“During investigation, we found that some people were operating from fake call centers in West Bengal and duping people on one pretext or the other. They would get the money transferred into the bank accounts of the labourers in the region. The accused exploited the labourers’ bank accounts on the pretext of helping them open it. The accused would use these accounts to transfer huge amounts of illegally procured money,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Phase 1 police station.