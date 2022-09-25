Punjab: 3 held for burglaries, car thefts

Chandigarh Police on Saturday said they had arrested three men for allegedly committing burglaries and stealing vehicles from the UT .

On Saturday, the police identified the arrested men as Abhinav alias Abhi, 22, of Mohali; Sahil, 19, of Uttar Pradesh, and Veer Singh, 44, of Panchkula.

Police said Sahil is the son of a notorious vehicle lifter, who is at present lodged in Model Burail jail.

Investigators said that the men were arrested by a team of Sector 26 police station, led by SHO Maninder Singh.

Police said that the men burgled gold, silver ornaments and cell phones from the house of one Om Singh in EWS Colony Sector 26. They are also involved in stealing a car that belonged to Karamjit Sigh from the market of Sector 7.