Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Punjab: 3 held for burglaries, car thefts

On Saturday, the police identified the arrested men as Abhinav alias Abhi, 22, of Mohali; Sahil, 19, of Uttar Pradesh, and Veer Singh, 44, of Panchkula.

Investigators said that the men were arrested by a team of Sector 26 police station, led by SHO Maninder Singh.

Chandigarh Police on Saturday said they had arrested three men for allegedly committing burglaries and stealing vehicles from the UT .

Police said Sahil is the son of a notorious vehicle lifter, who is at present lodged in Model Burail jail.

More from Chandigarh

Police said that the men burgled gold, silver ornaments and cell phones from the house of one Om Singh in EWS Colony Sector 26. They are also involved in stealing a car that belonged to Karamjit Sigh from the market of Sector 7.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 01:45:28 am
Property grab case: Punjab and Haryana HC reserves order on bail of UT inspector

