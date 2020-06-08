Punjab: 3 booked for threatening, trying to extort money from woman

Complainant in the case, Charanjeet Kaur said that on June 5, three people entered her house, demanded extortion and threatened her. She said that the accused had also assaulted her and enquired her son Harpreet Singh. (Representational) Complainant in the case, Charanjeet Kaur said that on June 5, three people entered her house, demanded extortion and threatened her. She said that the accused had also assaulted her and enquired her son Harpreet Singh. (Representational)

Three men accused of threatening to kidnap a child and trying to extort money were booked by the Kharar police on Sunday.

The accused, who were identified as Manraj Singh Manna, Deep and Simra, have not been arrested yet. Police said, they are conducting raids to nab them.

Complainant in the case, Charanjeet Kaur said that on June 5, three people entered her house, demanded extortion and threatened her. She said that the accused had also assaulted her and enquired her son Harpreet Singh.

“They asked me about my son, who was not at home. They threatened me that they will kill my son, if I do not give them Rs 3 lakh. Following which they left my home,” Charanjeet Kaur said.

The police filed a case against the accused under the Sections 384 (extortion), 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees ), 452 (house tress-pass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (riots, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common interest) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

