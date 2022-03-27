Punjab: 24 ‘like-minded’ Cong leaders meet at Cheema’s house, discuss debacle, road ahead

More than 20 Punjab Congress leaders, including former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, held a meeting at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on Saturday. Sukhpal Khaira, Congress MLA from Bholath who was present at the meeting, said that it was part of efforts to ensure a speedy revival of the party in Punjab.

After facing a debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state, Congress leaders are lobbying to appoint Khaira as the leader of opposition (LOP), even as some members said that Sidhu should be appointed as Punjab Congress chief following his removal from the post by the Congress high command earlier this month.

A former MLA told The Indian Express that they discussed the debacle as well as future plans and expressed their consent to make Khaira as LOP and Sidhu to continue as Punjab Congress chief since he has a clean image.

Khaira said that 24 “like-minded” Congress MLAs, former MLAs, 2022 assembly election candidates and the former PCC president met at the residence of former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema at Sultanpur Lodhi. “We are sure the party will take future decisions on merit and honesty in accordance with the mandate of ‘badlav’ (change),” said Khaira in a tweet.

Following the meeting, Sidhu tweeted, “We will fight for the rights of Punjab with good intentions and sincerity #JittegaPunjab”.

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders took potshots at the meeting and Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu even tweeted a picture of Sidhu’s meeting captioning, “Vele Di Namaz, Kuvele Diyan Takkran”.

Among those who were present at the meeting included sitting MLAs Khaira and Balwinder Dhaliwal, who won this elections from Phagwara, former MLA’s Sukhwinder Danny, Mohinder Singh Kay Pee, Sunil Dutta, Rakesh Pandey, Surjit Dhiman, Davinder Gubaya, Rupinder Ruby, Ashwani Sekhri, Ajay Pal Singh Sandhu, Mohan Singh Phalke, Navtej Cheema and others were present from across the state.