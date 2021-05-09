Punjab: 24 Covid-19 deaths in Tricity, active cases breach 21k-mark

At a Covid-19 testing camp, organised by Market Welfare Association incollabration with GMSH-16, in Sector 44D, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

As many as 24 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the Tricity on Saturday, while a total of 2,446 new positive cases were detected in the region. The cumulative active cases count in the Tricity reached 21,035 on Saturday.

Mohali: 9 deaths, 983 new cases

Mohali district reported nine deaths due to Covid-related complications on Saturday, increasing the death toll to 675. As many as 983 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported during the day. The tally of cases rose to 53,840, with 9,791 active cases. At least 230 patients also recovered in Mohali on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said 362 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 150 from Dhakoli, 88 from Derabassi, 21 from Kharar, 103 from Gharuan, 25 from Kurali, 17 from Banur and 21 from Lalru.

The DC said that a total of 43,374 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals till now.

Chandigarh: 9 deaths, 870 new cases

As many as 870 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the tally of cases to 49,312. At present, there are 8,505 active cases in the city. At least 9 people also succumbed to the disease in the city, increasing the number of fatalities to 558.

A 65-year-old man from Sector 23, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, and a 60-year-old man from Sector 38, suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and type 2 diabetes mellitus, passed away at PGIMER due to Covid-19.

At GMSH-16, a 65-year-old man from Mauli Jagran, a case of pneumonitis and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, a 52-year-old woman from Sector 30, suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, coronary artery disease and kidney disease, and a 47-year-old woman from Sector 52, a case of severe acute respiratory infection, diabetes and hypertension died due to coronavirus.

An 81-year-old man from Manimajra, a case of hypertension and Parkinson disease, died at Mehar Super Speciality Hospital in Mohali. A 50-year-old man from Sector 41, a case of severe acute respiratory infection also passed away due to Covid-19. A 61-year-old man from Sector 36, a case of bilateral bronchopneumonia and severe sepsis with septic shock, died at Amcare Super Speciality Hospital in Zirakpur, and a 59-year-old woman from Ramdarbar, suffering from bilateral community acquired pneumonia and severe acute respiratory illness, succumbed to the disease at GMCH-32.

Of the new patients, 503 are men and 367 are women. A total of 4,33,928 samples have been tested in the UT till now, including 3,803 samples tested in the last 24 hours. While cases were reported from every sector, Manimajra reported 69 cases, Sectors 22 and 27 had 30 cases, Mauli Jagran and Sector 45 had 27 cases, Sector 38 had 21 cases, Dhanas had 20 cases, Sector 20 and Ram Darbar had 19 cases, Sector 25 had 17 cases, Maloya had 16 cases and PGI campus had four cases. At least 861 patients were also discharged from various facilities.

As per data, 41,087 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.1 per cent. The recovery ratio is 81.3 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 81 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.8 per cent every day. The active ratio is 17.6 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 18 are currently infected.

Since March 2, as many as 60,036 people of above 60 years have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 78,449. Till now, 21,516 healthcare workers and 19,957 frontline workers have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Panchkula: 6 deaths, 593 test positive

As many as 593 people tested positive in Panchkula on Saturday. As per district bulletin, six Covid-related deaths were also reported here.

At least three persons with no known co-morbidities succumbed to the disease– a 55-year-old man from Ramgarh, a 53-year-old woman from Surajpur, and a 64-year-old man from Sector 12A. A 42-year-old woman from Kalka, suffering from diabetes, a 65-year-old woman from Moginang, who had diabetes and hypertension, and a 65-year-old woman from Sector 7, suffering from hypertension, succumbed to the disease.

Of the 593 new cases, 361 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count.

A total of 33,395 patients have tested positive here so far, of which 24,453 hail from Panchkula and the remaining are from the neighbouring districts. At least 282 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far, including 81 tested positive since April 20 and four tested positive on Saturday. Meanwhile, 246 patients have succumbed to the virus and 21,468 patients have recovered till now.

The active cases tally, which had stood below 100 in January, was more than 200 in the first week of March, crossed the 400-mark on March 16, the 1,000-mark on March 30 and the 2,000-mark on April 17. It stood at 2,739 on Saturday. The recovery rate stood at to 87 per cent.

The district had witnessed its first peak in September last year, but the highest caseload in a day then had topped 251 cases. The district has reported increasing number of cases in the second wave, almost double as compared to the first, even though the experts suggest that the peak is yet to come.

The district has conducted 294,429 tests so far, including 2,296 samples tested on Saturday.