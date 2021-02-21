Punjab: 23 new covid cases in Panchkula, 111 active now

The active cases tally stood at 111 on Saturday while the recovery rate was 97.5 per cent. (File Photo)

A total of 23 new Covid cases and zero Covid-related death were reported in Panchkula district on Saturday. Of the 23 cases, 16 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count.

The active cases tally stood at 111 on Saturday while the recovery rate was 97.5 per cent.

As many as 10,473 have been cured and discharged in the district. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far.

A total of 10,732 positive cases have been reported in the district with an added 3,317 people testing positive from other districts as well. As many as 148 have succumbed to the disease here.

The district has conducted 175,964 tests so far.

Covid-19 vaccination: Second-dose vaccination of the healthcare workers had begun in Panchkula on Monday, with as many as 173, including Director General of Health Services Haryana, Suraj Bhan Kamboj, receiving the second dose on day one. As many as 21 received the second dose on Tuesday, 69 on Wednesday, 221 on Thursday, 83 on Friday and 177 on Saturday.

A total of 200 against a target of 200 were vaccinated in Panchkula on Saturday. All vaccinated were healthcare workers. While 23 healthcare workers received the first dose, 177 received their second dose on Saturday.

An achievement rate among HCWs is 60.04 per cent for first dose and 51.5 per cent for the second dose.