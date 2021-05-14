Punjab: 23 Covid-19 deaths in Tricity, over 23,000 active cases

Health Worker takes Swab sample of People for Covid-19 Testing at CHC Model town in Patiala on Sunday. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

The Tricity reported 23 deaths due Covid-19 infection, while as many as 2,226 tested positive for the infection on Thursday. At present, there are at least 23,432 active cases in the Tricity, with a major chunk of these cases in Mohali.

Mohali: 8 deaths, 991 new cases

At least eight people died due to Covid-related complications in Mohali on Thursday, increasing the total death toll to 730. As many as 991 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported here, bringing the tally of cases to 58,863, with 12,203 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum 323 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 199 from Dhakoli, 153 from Kharar, 150 from Derabassi, 78 from Gharuan, 29 from Lalru, 25 from Banur and 10 from Kurali.

He added that a total of 1,702 patients were discharged from the hospital Thursday, while a total of 45,930 patients have been discharged till now.

Chandigarh: 10 deaths, 760 new cases

Chandigarh reported 760 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of cases to 53,393 cases. There are 8,441 active cases here at present. As many as 10 Covid-related deaths were also reported here, increasing the death toll to 609.

A 58-year-old man from Sector 22, a 32-year-old woman from Dhanas, a 64-year-old from Sector 21, a case of adrenal insufficiency, and a 64-year-old man from Khuda Lahora, passed away at PGIMER. All these patients were suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 35-year-old woman from Kajheri, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at Indus Hospital, Mohali. A 64-year-old woman from Sector 61, suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis, died at Indus Hospital in Mohali. An 85-year-old woman from Sector 34, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at Mayo Healthcare Hospital. A 71-year-old woman from Sector 40, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and coronary artery disease, passed away at GMCH-32. A 64-year-old woman from Sector 35, a case of hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome, died at DCH 48 and another 64-year-old woman from Dhanas, a case of bilateral pneumonitis, died at GMSH-16.

Of the new patients, 404 are men and 356 are women. A total of 4,51,453 samples have been tested positive, including 3,557 tested in the last 24 hours. While cases were reported from every sector, Manimajra reported 72 cases, Sector 45 had 28 cases, Sector 35 had 25 cases, Sector 47 had 24 cases, Sector 46 had 22 cases, Dhanas and Maloya had 20 cases each. Meanwhile, 837 patients were discharged from various facilities.

Since March 2, at least 67,048 people of above 60 years have been vaccinated, the number for 45-60 years is 87,824. Till now, 22,649 healthcare workers and 20,573 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Panchkula: 5 deaths, 475 test positive

As many as 475 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Thursday. As per district bulletin, five Covid-related deaths were also reported here.

At least two people who succumbed to Covid-19 here on Thursday did not have any known co-morbidities– A 34-year-old man from Raipurrani and 41-year-old man from Kalka. Two residents of Sector 9, a 75-year-old man, who had hypertension and a 67-year-old woman, suffering from diabetes and hypertension, also died due to coronavirus infection. In addition, a 42-year-old woman from Vasudevpura, suffering from diabetes, also died to Covid-19.

Of the 475 new cases, 291 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to outside district count. A total of 36,095 people in the district have tested positive so far, of which 26,653 hail from Panchkula and the others are from neighbouring districts. At least 294 healthcare workers have also been infected in Panchkula so far, including 93 infected since April 20. Meanwhile, 23,593 patients have recovered and 272 have succumbed to the virus here till now.

The active cases tally, which had stood below 100 in January, crossed the 1,000-mark on March 30 and the 2,500 mark on April 23. It stood at 2,788 on Thursday. The recovery rate stood at 87 per cent.

Panchkula district has conducted 3,07,597 tests so far, including 3,160 samples tested on Wednesday.