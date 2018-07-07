Punjab: 22-year-old man dies of suspected drug overdose in Hoshiarpur, friend held

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

In yet another case of suspected drug death, decomposed body of a 22-year-old man missing from his village in Hoshiarpur district since July 1 was found at Mirthal, around 35 kms from his home.

His friend, who was arrested earlier and booked for kidnapping, has now been additionally charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Harpreet Singh, and his friend Surjit Singh Sukha were both reportedly drug addicts and had gone to Himachal on July 1 to fetch drugs. They purchased drugs from Milwan village of Himachal’s Kangra district, which is located close to the Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway.

The police said Harpreet took an overdose and died there while Surjit returned home, but failed to inform anyone about his friend’s death.

Harpreet’s family, meanwhile, lodged a missing complaint. During investigation, police scanned CCTV footage that showed Harpreet and Sukha together on the day they left their village. Police arrested Surjit, who told them during investigation that Harpreet had died due to drug overdose.

Police recovered Harpreet’s body from bushes near Mirthal railway. They said injections and bottles were found near the body which was decomposed since it had been lying in the open for the past four days.

Harpreet, who worked in an AC repair shop at Dasuya sub-division near his village, is survived by his widow mother and two sisters.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Balachaur, Inspector Jagdish Raj Atri, said the body was cremated on Friday after autopsy. He said some villages of adjoining Himachal had become a den of drugs but the local police there did not cooperate in dealing with the menace.

