Faced with mass defection in Punjab, AAP names 10 MLAs as candidates for 2022 polls

Faced with defection of its Punjab MLAs to the Congress with every passing day, the AAP hastily named 10 loyalist MLAs as candidates from their current constituencies for the 2022 polls.

Apart from the four MLAs who had earlier joined the Congress, AAP lost two MLAs on consecutive days with Bathinda Rural MLA joining Congress on Wednesday, while Rajkot MLA Jagtar Singh Hissowal literally crossed over the floor of the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday and sat on Congress benches while the House was in session.

Among the ten MLAs whose names have been announced for the polls are Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema from Dirba, Deputy Leader of Opposition Sarvjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Aman Arora from Sunam, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Meet Hayer from Barnala, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Budhram from Budhlada, Jai Kishen Rori from Garhshankar, Manjit Singh Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.

The list was released with the signatures of the state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and state in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh. The name of Ropar MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa, who had joined Congress and then returned to the AAP fold, has not been announced from his constituency. Similarly, suspended Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu’s name is also missing from the list.

The Indian Express had reported earlier this week that at least four AAP MLAs are in talks with the Congress to switch camps. The AAP had won 20 seats in the 117-member Assembly in the 2017 polls, but its ranks have dwindled steadily due to infighting and apathy by the central leadership.