Punjab: 200 patients come forward with psoriasis at two-day camp

As many as 200 patients came forward with psoriasis in the two-day camp on the occasion of “World Psoriasis Day” at the National Skin hospital in MDC Sector 5, Panchkula.

The special two-day camp concluded Sunday.

Dermatologists said that “psoriasis is probably one of the longest known illnesses of humans and simultaneously one of the most misunderstood”.

Chief consultant dermatologist and dermato-laser surgeon, National Skin Hospital, Dr Vikas Sharma explained that psoriasis is an immune system disorder that primarily affects the skin but can involve the eyes, nails, heart, liver and joints. Psoriasis may affect very small areas of skin or cover the entire body with a build-up of red scales called plaques.

“Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease characterised by scaling and inflammation. Scaling occurs when cells in the outer layer of skin reproduce faster than normal and pile up on the skin’s surface. There are lots of myths among people about psoriasis. It is a non-contagious disease, but dealing with its symptoms can be sometimes challenging,” Dr Vikas Sharma said.

Dr Sharma stated that around one-third of people with psoriasis report a family history of the disease, and lately researchers have identified genetic loci associated with the condition.

Onset before age 40 usually indicates a greater genetic susceptibility and a more severe or recurrent course of psoriasis.

“It is very important to make important lifestyle and habit changes to manage skin flares and minimise discomfort caused by this peculiar skin disease. It’s very important to stay upbeat, have patience and be relaxed to defeat the symptoms,” he added.

It was added that psoriasis is not caused by anything external, it is not an infection caused by any external bacteria, fungus or virus, the fight in this disorder is against our own cells.

“Normally our skin cells have a life cycle of about 30 days. In psoriasis, this life cycle is shortened to around seven-eight days and new skin cells rapidly build up, which results in the appearance of classic thick silvery scales, which are itchy. The lesions also appear red and can be itchy and painful in few,” he added.

Possible triggers for psoriasis

Stressful lifestyle, alcohol, smoking, streptococcus infection, skin injury, certain medications, anxiety, certain chemicals, oral steroids, etc.

Psoriasis is part of metabolic syndrome and hence psoriatics are at more risk of lifestyle diseases.

Not only timely check-ups are important to promptly diagnose the disease in order to prevent complications, but following a healthy lifestyle (with a high-fibre diet, exercise, proper sleep, and preventing mental stress) is also important to manage psoriasis better and prevent its complications.

Complications of psoriasis include

Psoriasis can play havoc with our immune system and cause many health problems from diabetes, liver and cardiac problems to high blood pressure.

Other complications

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Cardiovascular disease

Mental health conditions, such as low self-esteem and depression

Other autoimmune diseases, such as celiac disease, sclerosis, and the inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease, etc.