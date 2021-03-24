Punjab: 2 students allege misbehaviour by cops for not wearing masks

PU students Priyanshu Roy and Ajeet Kumar said that they came to Sector 15 for eating something and claimed their masks were on their chins. All of a sudden, three men in plain clothes arrived and misbehaved with them.

Two Panjab University students alleged that they were misbehaved with and slapped by cops when they were challaned for not putting masks on their faces at Sector 15 market Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 4.45 pm near police beat box. The students dialed 100 number. They submitted a written complaint at Sector 11 police station. PU students Priyanshu Roy and Ajeet Kumar said that they came to Sector 15 for eating something and claimed their masks were on their chins. All of a sudden, three men in plain clothes arrived and misbehaved with them.

The students alleged that they were taken inside the beat box and allegedly got bad treatment. A police officer said, “The two students were callaned Rs 1,000 each for not wearing masks properly. Allegations are baseless.”