Punjab: 2 policemen among 4 held for extortion

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and three others including two women were arrested by the Jalandhar police for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh from a person.

The accused have been identified as ASI Kashmir Singh, head constable Paramjit Singh, who is absconding, Ravi Nahar, Prabhjot Kaur and Gurwinder Kaur, all residents of Jalandhar.

One Harjinder Singh, a resident of village Eida near Nakodar had filed a complaint that a woman named Prabhjot Kaur, who was known to him, called on May 5 and asked money for her mother’s treatment.

He told police that he met her at Lambra bus stand where she came, sat in his car and accepted Rs 2,000. After a few minutes, another car came and parked in front of his vehicle and two cops — ASI Kashmir Singh and head constable Paramjit Singh — along with Ravi Nahar and Gurwinder Kaur forced him inot their car. According to police, they took

him near Lohara village located on Jalandhar -Nakodar Road.

“The accused started threatening me and demanded Rs 10 lakh or face a criminal case related to crime against women. After much pleading, a deal was struck at Rs 2.5 lakh after I gave them two cheques,” said Harjinder.

“But the policemen asked him to take back his cheques and pay in in cash or face the case,” adeed Harjinder.

Following his complaint, police probed the case and found that the charges true and recommended a legal action. Police have registered a case.